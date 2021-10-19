GREEN BAY
Amid an ever-mounting pile of injuries, the Green Bay Packers got some positive health news this week.
Left tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to practice for the first time since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on New Year’s Eve, three days before the Packers played at Chicago in their 2020 regular-season finale.
His return to the field will come more than 10 months after reconstructive knee surgery—a minimum standard the Packers have used in the past.
Bakhtiari started training camp on the physically unable to perform list, where he has stayed through the first six weeks of this season. This week was the earliest he was eligible to start practicing. The Packers will have three weeks to activate Bakhtiari from PUP after he begins practicing.
Coach Matt LaFleur cautioned that Bakhtiari will need time to re-acclimate to football before he’s activated to play in a game.
“Certainly when you’re coming off a pretty significant injury,” LaFleur said, “you don’t want to just throw somebody out there. We want to make sure that, number one, that physically his knee is in great shape, and he’s not at further risk of doing more damage to it. Then also I think there’s a confidence factor that you develop by just playing football, whether that’s in practice. ... So there is a ramp-up period.”
The Packers’ offensive line has been in flux much of this season. Elgton Jenkins, who replaced the All-Pro Bakhtiari at left tackle, missed three games because of an ankle injury. Jenkins returned to left tackle Sunday against the Chicago Bears, but rookie center Josh Myers dropped out of the game with a knee injury on the opening drive.
LaFleur said Myers will “most likely” miss at least a couple of games, though the knee injury is not expected to end his season. If Bakhtiari returns before Myers, it could give the Packers an interesting choice on where to play Jenkins. He was a Pro Bowl left guard last season, but center might be his best position.
Jenkins played his final two college seasons at center. LaFleur said he would still need reps at center if he plays there instead of left guard while Myers is out, if Bakhtiari returns by then.
“You’d like to get whoever is playing that position the reps,” LaFleur said. “Because this is a tough league, and if you’re not prepared, it’s hard to just, ‘Hey, go play center today.’”
Other injury updates
The Packers can’t yet rule out the possibility cornerback Jaire Alexander will need shoulder surgery that would likely end his season.
Alexander missed his second straight game Sunday in Chicago. He has not played since injuring his shoulder while tackling Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris on Oct. 3. He is eligible to be activated from injured reserve after Sunday’s game against Washington, though it is uncertain whether he’ll be available.
“I can’t 100% rule (surgery) out,” LaFleur said, “but we feel like it’s progressing nicely. It’s a constant thing that we’re always kind of rescanning, if you will, and making sure we get the right opinions from everybody to help Jaire out and put him in the best, possible position.”
Cornerback Kevin King is not expected to need a stint on injured reserve as he recovers from a shoulder injury that kept him inactive against the Bears.
Smith learning the ropes
It didn’t take newly acquired linebacker Jaylon Smith long to find the field in the Packers’ defense.
Smith played 17 snaps (28%) against the Bears on Sunday, 12 days after the Dallas Cowboys released him. He was inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 10 as he got a crash course on Packers coordinator Joe Barry’s scheme. It was the first game Smith had missed in his career since 2016, when he sat out an entire season as he recovered from surgery to repair a torn ACL and PCL in his left knee.
LaFleur said it’s still uncertain how much Smith will play from game to game.
“We’ll just take it a week at a time,” LaFleur said. “I thought Jaylon did a nice job in his first week out there. You can definitely tell he’s played a lot of football. He’s very instinctive.”
Oren Burks played 19 snaps (31%) against the Bears and Krys Barnes played 13 snaps (21%).
LaFleur indicated both will continue factoring into the linebacker rotation behind De’Vondre Campbell, who has emerged atop the depth chart and played all 61 snaps Sunday.