Aaron Jones bristles just hearing the play. Yes, he remembers.
It was just the first minute of the second half of last season’s NFC championship game. And the Green Bay Packers were trying to revive themselves after another stumbling first half in the playoffs when Jones caught a pass underneath from Aaron Rodgers.
It was a third-and-6 play, and Jones wasn’t getting this first down. Safety Jordan Whitehead closed in on Jones short of the marker, a heat-seeking missile aiming to destroy. On this play, a punt would not have been a bad outcome. Except Whitehead did destroy.
The safety slammed his helmet into the football. It dislodged from Jones’ grasp, bouncing back toward the wrong goal line, where Bucs linebacker Devin White returned it inside the 10-yard line. On the next snap, the Bucs scored another touchdown to put the Packers in an 18-point deficit, a hole too deep to overcome.
No, Jones doesn’t need to revisit that play.
“I’ve moved on from that," Jones said this week. "I’ve played a lot of football after that, so I think I’ve made up for it.
“But it keeps me hungry. We were right there. So it keeps me hungry and we’ve got to get it.”
Jones has played a lot more football in his career than one play. Most of it has been splendid, vaulting him from the fifth round to the Pro Bowl.
But the fumble highlights an ugly truth as the Packers prepare for another potential run for the Super Bowl. The path begins at 7:15 p.m. Saturday when they play host to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional playoff round at Lambeau Field.
There’s no two ways about it: In their recent postseason past, the Packers haven’t played like themselves on the biggest stage. In consecutive NFC championship-game losses, the Packers never really gave themselves a chance.
They fell behind 27-0 at halftime at San Francisco in 2019. They were behind three scores early in the second half against the Bucs last year.
It’s a fact worth recalling as the Packers' pursuit for their first championship since 2010 commences. On paper, these Packers might be the best in the NFL. They had the league’s best record down the stretch, clinching the NFC’s top seeding with one regular-season game left.
But paper means nothing this time of year. The only thing that matters is what happens on the field.
To reach the Super Bowl, the Packers simply cannot afford to fall into the holes that became pitfalls in past playoff exits.
“Obviously, you’d like to start fast,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s hard when you’re talking about this time of year, because you’re playing good football teams. If you get behind the 8-ball early, it makes it very, very challenging to come back and win a football game.”
The Packers have made a habit of coming back from sluggish starts this season. In 15 games Aaron Rodgers has started and played throughout, the first quarter has been their worst. The Packers have only 37 first-quarter points this season, by far their fewest in any of the four.
They’ve been held without any first-quarter points in an astounding 60 percent of those games.
It’s no surprise, then, the Packers have been outscored by 40 points in the first quarter this season. They’ve often rebounded with spectacular second quarters, scoring 170 points in that time frame with Rodgers.
They’ve had no trouble in the third quarter either, scoring 174 points and allowing only 57. They have 103 fourth-quarter points with Rodgers this season.
The Packers know they can’t wait until the middle of Saturday’s game to find their rhythm—not only because that’s a dangerous way to live in the playoffs, but because of their opponent. With their vaunted run game, the 49ers will sit on a lead. LaFleur referenced the 49ers jumping out to a 10-0 lead after the first quarter last week at Dallas, putting the Cowboys in a hole they couldn’t recover from.
“We’ve got to make each possession count,” receiver Davante Adams said, “and not come out flat like we have against them in some playoff games in the past. You’ve got to come out firing. You’ve got to kind of throw everything you’ve got at them and not hold anything back.”
If they don’t, pressure will mount on the Packers as the clock ticks. They’ve reached the point of their season when every play is magnified. Careers are defined and futures are determined in the postseason.
LaFleur said it will be important to have short memories Saturday. Indeed, the Packers must remain steady through the bumps and slumps that come with a playoff game—even though each snap carries more significance.
And they know some plays, for better or worse, are remembered forever.
“We’re talking about a fumble from last year,” Jones said. “We’re about to be playing in a playoff game. So I’m not worried about last year, or what happened in last year’s game. All I can control is what happens in this game. So I’m looking forward to that.
“It did have an effect on me. I thought about it for a long time. But I’ve played football, I got that off my chest, and I’ve moved on from it. So I’m good."