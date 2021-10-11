CINCINNATI
After scoring a league-high 509 points, leading the league in red-zone efficiency and finishing second in third-down and goal-to-go success last season, the Green Bay Packers set the bar extremely high for 2021.
With most of the offensive line, the top two backs and top three receivers, top three tight ends and some intriguing rookie offensive options, it’s wrong to expect much of a dropoff.
Instead, the Packers had to withstand three missed Mason Crosby field-goal attempts—two of which would have been walk-off winners—before he made a fourth try for a 25-22 overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
It almost makes you forget just how good that 2020 offense was.
The Packers have a 4-1 record and a four-game winning streak, but this team continues to win by hook or crook, finding just enough crawl space to exit stadiums unscathed.
Really, how in the world does a team have a 100-yard rusher (Aaron Jones), a 200-yard receiver (Davante Adams) and a 300-yard passer (Aaron Rodgers) and manage only 25 points in 68 minutes of football?
Of course, that’s something head coach Matt LaFleur couldn’t have cared less about after celebrating Crosby’s final attempt—a 49-yard game winner that came at the end of a six-play, 29-yard drive set up after Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson missed the second of his potentially game-winning field-goal tries.
“You can’t take a win for granted in this league. No matter how it comes,” LaFleur said.
Still, watching this offense perform against a Bengals defense that is good—not because it’s stocked with Pro Bowl players but because it’s tough, physical and not afraid to come after the quarterback—it raised the question of what has happened to the spread-the-wealth, vary-the-looks, rhythm offense that looked so potent last year.
It stands to reason that the Packers are suffering from injury-related absences: receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (anterior cruciate ligament recovery), left tackle/guard Elgton Jenkins (ankle) and against the Bengals, center Josh Myers (finger).
But how many teams have athletically gifted 6-7, 314-pound tackle Yosh Nijman available to plug in at left tackle? Or fifth-year, 21-game starter Lucas Patrick on hand to fill the center position at a moment’s notice?
The Packers are in no worse shape this year than they were last year on the offensive line when they were missing Bakhtiari, Patrick, right tackles Billy Turner and Rick Wagner and center Corey Linsley at various points of the season.
Somehow, the 2020 team managed to roll throughout the season scoring fewer than 30 points just five times in 18 games. Other than an embarrassing 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, they were capable of winning games solely with their offense.
That was not the case Sunday.
Right now, the Packers’ passing game is the Rodgers-to-Adams Show and includes almost no one else. Occasionally, Randall Cobb chips in with some clutch catches, but everyone else might as well be standing around.
Allen Lazard caught both of his targets for 6 total yards. Tight end Robert Tonyan caught one of his targets for 8 yards. Tight end Marcedes Lewis came up big catching both of his targets for 34 yards, including a clutch 20-yarder that set up the game-winner, and running back AJ Dillon did chip in with four catches for 49 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown.
But the five passes to Jones netted four catches for 6 yards and no one else came even close to scoring.
What is missing from this offense is touchdowns.
The Packers are driving the ball down the field, but they sputter when they get into the red zone. They came into the game tied for 20th in the league with nine touchdowns in 15 attempts. They left Cincinnati with two touchdowns in five tries.
Adams was targeted just twice while the Packers were in the red zone. One was a 5-yard touchdown on a fade route and the other was an incompletion in the back corner of the end zone.
Figuring out a way to finish off drives with Adams—or someone else—must be a priority.
“There were multiple times we could have put the game away offensively,” LaFleur acknowledged. “I think we got a little too conservative, especially with the guys we have.”
Conservative might not be the right adjective.
The way Jones (14 carries for 103 yards) and Dillon (eight carries for 30 yards) were running the ball, there was nothing wrong with running Dillon on first- and second-and goal at the start of the fourth quarter when the Packers were ahead, 19-14.
The problem was that their third-down play didn’t look like it had much of a chance when Rodgers rolled out to his left and pretty much had Cobb or nothing. The pass was tipped slightly and never made it to Cobb near the pylon.
After Jones broke off a 57-yarder with the game tied at 22 in the final four minutes, it looked as if the Bengals were gassed and a Green Bay touchdown match was a foregone conclusion. But Dillon was stopped for no gain, Rodgers was chased and threw the ball away and then Rodgers missed on a likely touchdown to Adams in the corner of the end zone.
“We left a couple out there,” Adams said. “We had a productive day with some one-on-one opportunities. I was doubled a decent amount of the day, but credit to the coaches for coming up with some plays to get me downfield.”
There’s no reason to take the ball out of Adams’ hands. That’s not the point.
But teams are either going to take Adams out of the game with double coverage or let him get his yards and then blanket him in the red zone. The latter seemed like a winning proposition for the Bengals and likely could be for other teams.
Somehow, LaFleur has to get the offense playing like it did last year, when teams didn’t know whether Jones or Adams or Tonyan or Lazard or Valdes-Scantling were going to beat them down the field. The offense hasn’t found that groove—and the goal of the coaches has to be to get some of the other players involved.
Otherwise, they’ll be counting on Crosby a lot more this season.
“That’s how we feel all the time, we feel like we should (score a touchdown) if we get the ball down—we call it the gold zone—we should punch it in,” Jones said. “It’s something that we’re definitely going to have to improve on. We definitely want the six or seven points every time. That could have definitely helped us in this game.”