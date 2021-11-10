GREEN BAY
There’s an old reality for anyone who enters the Green Bay Packers’ offense, not entirely unique to the quarterback who has led it for more than a decade, but still rare.
The first thing a player must learn is the coach’s playbook. There is how a play should look on paper, the X’s and O’s and lines indicating where to go. This is the foundation.
Then there’s Aaron Rodgers’ offense. That’s the next level.
“I always joked,” receiver Davante Adams said, “when I first got here, is that you’ve got to learn the Packers’ offensive playbook, and then you’ve got to learn Aaron’s playbook as well. Just because of the way he can kind of mix up things, change stuff at the line, add an extra tight end in protection and things like that when they are bringing the kitchen sink.
“So that’s probably the biggest thing, is the way his mind works and how he can think to find a solution from nothing, or from being so much different than the initial plan. We miss that type of thing, because that comes from experience and the confidence to truly know what’s going on, because you can mess up the play by changing something, and then that’s not what they bring.”
The need within this Packers offense to adapt to how the quarterback sees the field could present a unique challenge this week. Because it’s a fair bet the quarterback taking snaps Sunday won’t be the quarterback taking reps during the week at practice.
Rodgers is ineligible to return from his reserve/COVID-19 absence until Saturday because he is unvaccinated and tested positive last week. Adams made clear he believes Rodgers, and not Jordan Love, will throw him passes Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
“I definitely do expect him to play,” Adams said.
Until then, Adams anticipates a week full of virtual communication with his quarterback. It started Wednesday morning when the two had initial conversations about their game plan against the Seahawks. Rodgers and Adams will discuss what routes they like this week, brainstorming on the best way to attack Seattle’s defense.
Adams doesn’t expect Rodgers’ absence after missing last week’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs to be a problem in reestablish their chemistry.
“We’ve built up years and years of camaraderie at this point,” Adams said. “I don’t think we’ll lose it over the course of 10 days. So I’m not too worried about that. It’ll obviously be a little bit different, but today was a little bit more of an above-the-shoulders-type day. So just moving around, making sure we know our assignments.”
With Love taking first-team snaps, the Packers operated at mostly a jog-through pace Wednesday. Coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers was “fully involved and quite interactive” with the Packers during the morning meetings.
LaFleur said Rodgers also had an opportunity to be in post-practice meetings, where the quarterback can “discuss in detail” each play.
Bakhtiari back, on paper
The Packers officially activated offensive lineman David Bakhtiari off of the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The team had to activate Bakhtiari by Wednesday, in order to have him on the active roster at any point the remainder of the season.
It has been a long road back for Bakhtiari, who returned to practice Oct. 20 for the first time since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31. Bakhtiari is more than 10 months removed from reconstructive knee surgery, a key hurdle to clear for a player returning from a torn ACL.
Just because Bakhtiari is back on the 53-man roster doesn’t necessarily mean he will play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran lineman has been practicing the past two weeks, but coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t ready to bring him back ahead of the Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.