GREEN BAY
The Green Bay Packers have recently made a couple of low-risk, in-season moves to boost their defensive front seven with the signings of veterans Jaylon Smith and Whitney Mercilus.
Whether they’re likely to get much payoff remains very much in question. The early results from the Smith signing aren’t entirely promising.
So a lot is riding on whether Mercilus still has enough left in his 31-year-old legs to add to the Packers’ pass rush in the coming weeks as they face the best quarterbacks on their schedule with Za’Darius Smith out because of back surgery.
General manager Brian Gutekunst signed Smith in early October for a $770,000 salary-cap charge. The Dallas Cowboys cut Smith because of more recent injury concerns and the long-term toll a severe knee injury in his final college game has taken on him.
He’s 26 years old, but the accumulation of injuries raises his football age at least several years.
Smith has played two games for the Packers, and his 27 snaps thus far don’t bode well for his chances of playing over second-year pro Krys Barnes in the Packers’ nickel and base defenses. Smith still appears to run OK and is serviceable in pass coverage, but he hasn’t provided the physical element that’s such a big part of playing inside linebacker.
For instance, late in the first quarter of the Packers’ 24-10 win over Washington, Smith had good pursuit on a screen pass but then overran the play and made a tentative attempt at the tackle, though two teammates were there to finish it.
On an inside run on first down early in the third quarter he danced around with center Chase Roullier, leaving a big gap for a 10-yard run by Antonio Gibson. And on an inside run right at him later in the third quarter, he didn’t attack Roullier’s block and was driven back a couple yards on a six-yard run by Gibson.
Smith’s best play was an inside blitz in the first quarter, when he ran through a gap and had a shot at sacking Taylor Heinicke. But a brush block by Gibson was just enough to get Smith to miss the sack, and Heinicke stepped up and hit Terry McLaurin for a 40-yard touchdown.
Barnes played 17 snaps to Smith’s 10 on Sunday. Unless Smith can up his game in the coming weeks, it looks as if Barnes should remain ahead of him in the rotation.
Sunday was Mercilus’ first game with the Packers after they signed him last week, and he surprisingly played 31 snaps—43 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He failed to register on the official stat sheet, so it was an unproductive 31 snaps in that regard. He did flash some pass-rush ability but also showed that at age 31 he has lost the speed of his prime.
His best chance of helping the Packers is as a part-time pass rusher, which would mean playing less than he did Sunday. Presumably when Preston Smith returns from an oblique injury—which could happen as early as Thursday—the Packers will use Mercilus as a situational rusher rather than a regular rotation player.
His best rush Sunday came early in the fourth quarter on a second down when he used a spin move against left tackle Charles Leno. The spin looked smooth and effortless, and Mercilus beat Leno enough on the inside that he was in Heinicke’s face and contributed to an incompletion as the quarterback unloaded a hurried throw off his back foot that was broken up over the middle.
Mercilus is costing the Packers $716,000 for the final 11 games plus playoffs, so he, like Jaylon Smith, was a low-risk signing.
It’s an open question whether he’ll be more than a marginal upgrade over Jonathan Garvin as the No. 3 outside rusher with Za’Darius Smith out.
Douglas playing well
Rasul Douglas has played well enough in his two games with the Packers that they might be better off keeping him at outside cornerback and playing Kevin King in the slot, assuming King returns from a shoulder injury this week.
Among Barry’s other options is to put King on the outside and Chandon Sullivan in the slot. Sullivan was the slot corner to open the season. Barry also could go as he finished the game against Washington, putting Douglas and rookie Eric Stokes on the outside and Sullivan in slot, while playing King off the bench.
But the best guess is the Packers will want King’s scheme experience and size (6-foot-3) on the field Thursday night to help defend Arizona receivers DeAndre Hopkins (6-1) and A.J. Green (6-4).
Against Washington, Douglas had a pass defense and forced a fumble by DeAndre Carter on the end of a 27-yard run. Douglas also was called for a questionable pass interference on what looked like a clean breakup of a pass over the middle to McLaurin on the first play of the second quarter.
But even when Douglas has allowed completions, he generally has had decent coverage and has been a clear upgrade over Isaac Yiadom in King’s absence. He has played well enough to stay on the field if King returns this week.
Moves on the line?
If the Packers want to run the ball better while left tackle David Bakhtiari and center Josh Myers remain out, they might have to move Elgton Jenkins to center and take their chances with Yosh Nijman in Bakhtiari’s place.
Jenkins is a much stronger run blocker than Lucas Patrick, who is filling in at center for Myers and had a rough time against Washington’s excellent defensive front that included two former first-round picks at tackle—Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.
Such a move also would require more chip blocks and sliding protection more to Nijman at left tackle, so coach Matt LaFleur and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich will have to determine their priorities there.