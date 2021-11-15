GREEN BAY
When Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst selected A.J. Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, many wondered why he was taking a running back when he already had Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.
A year later, you’d have to search far and wide to find someone right now who thinks that wasn’t a brilliant pick.
Williams is in Detroit and Jones is about to miss some time due to a knee injury he suffered in a 17-0 defeat of the Seattle Seahawks. The initial diagnosis of the injury is a strained medial collateral ligament, a source familiar with the injury confirmed.
If accurate, it is the fourth MCL tear of Jones’ career, but is unlikely to be season-ending as it is typically a two- to-four-week injury.
Jones returned from a torn left MCL in two weeks in 2017. But there are different degrees of tears and this is the third time he has suffered one on his right knee, so it’s too early to tell how long he might be out.
Which brings things back to Dillon—whom many people thought was a wasted pick, especially given how good the class of wide receivers was that year. But Gutekunst stuck to his draft board and philosophy of building the offense with good players, and there are a lot of people who should be apologizing to him for what they said at the time of the pick.
Were it not for Jones and Dillon, the Packers might not have pulled away in a game they led 3-0 despite having 201 yards of offense.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was moving the ball between the 20-yard lines, but he couldn’t put it in the end zone. Coach Matt LaFleur and Rodgers both should have been booed mercilessly when they failed to hand the ball to either Jones or Dillon inside the Seattle 20 near the end of the third quarter.
Rodgers threw behind Jones on a pass in the flat on first down, threw for 4 yards to Davante Adams on second down and chucked one up in the end zone that safety Jamal Adams intercepted in the end zone on third down. Three plays and not a single touch for Jones or Dillon.
Jones, who caught screen passes for 23 and 24 yards on that drive, injured his knee on the first play of the next series and Dillon took over full-time. This time, LaFleur didn’t forget him. He gained first downs on second-and-two at the Seattle 19 and second-and-five at the Seattle 12.
Then he let Dillon finish the drive, first with a 4-yard run and then a 3-yard blast off right guard. That play, and the 2-yard touchdown run that followed on the next possession, were the plays the Packers probably should have run against Arizona when they passed on fourth down at the 1-yard line with a chance to clinch the game.
Earlier, Dillon had twice been stopped on third and short, but he knew what he needed to do on the goal line.
“It’s something I’ve really been working on. Looking at the tape from last year, a point of emphasis for me, was really like running below my pads, not running up so straight,” Dillon said. “So, in those situations, having good pad level really helps keeping your legs moving, stuff like that.
“But I also know I had a couple of times with the big old linemen pushing me a lot, too.”
Well before Jones left the game at the end of the third quarter, Dillon had become running back 1A with his season totals of 355 yards rushing, a team-leading 4.7 yards-per-carry average and 14 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.
LaFleur found a nice balance with the dynamic Jones and the bruising Dillon, riding the tandem for 871 yards rushing and 371 yards receiving heading into Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.
Jones is the big-play back—and will be again when he returns—but the 6-foot, 247-pound Dillon has emerged as a threat both as a runner and receiver. And that’s exactly what LaFleur requires in his offense.
Dillon already has surpassed his receptions total during his final year at Boston College (13), and that was during a year he almost never left the field.
“He is so multi-dimensional,” LaFleur said. “As the halfback, he didn’t get a ton of opportunities at Boston College in the passing game. And he’s proven time and time again to be a very reliable receiver.
“He’s done a much better job of learning how to run in this league in terms of running behind his pads, lowering his pad level, really delivering the boom. I think you saw that on that last touchdown run. I mean, there wasn’t much of a hole there. But I think A.J. kind of just barreled down.”
Now, Dillon will be the lead back until Jones returns and the Packers couldn’t be more fortunate.