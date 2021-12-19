BALTIMORE
They don’t put asterisks next to games that would have been lost had the other team not been missing its starting quarterback, two starting offensive linemen, a starting wide receiver, its top four cornerbacks, a starting safety and a six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle.
And they don’t do it for teams that probably deserved to lose, given how they played through most of the fourth quarter.
The fact is, they still hand out W’s to teams who outscore their opponent 31-30. And they still declare teams division champions when that victory puts them far enough ahead that it’s impossible for anyone to catch them.
The Green Bay Packers became the first team in the NFL to reach 11 victories, taking a 31-30 victory over Baltimore on Sunday—despite the fact that the Ravens came within two yards of wiping away a 14-point deficit and taking the lead with 42 seconds left in the game.
It’s very possible things would have gone differently if Lamar Jackson had started at quarterback, playing behind starting offensive linemen Ben Powers (foot injury) and Patrick Mekari (hand injury) and with receiver Sammy Watkins (COVID-19). … And if the defense hadn’t been without defensive backs Chris Westry, Chuck Clark and Jimmy Smith (all with COVID-19) and defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh injury).
In the end, though, it didn’t matter.
What would have been worse is if they lost.
“This is one of those games that later on in the season we will look back on and be able to say like, ‘Yeah, we fought through a lot of adversity. And we found a way to get it done,’” linebacker De’Vondre Campbell said. “And we’ve done that a couple times this season.
“That’s what great teams do. You find a way to get it done even when things aren’t going 100% your way. So this is definitely a win we’ll look back on and be like, ‘Yeah, it shaped us into who we’re trying to become.’”
It will certainly give the defense plenty to work on, particularly when it comes to defending stud tight ends such as Mark Andrews (10 catches for 136 yards, two touchdowns) and scrambling quarterbacks such as Tyler Huntley (13 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns).
It will give the offense plenty of examples of what life will be when an opposing defense does everything in its power—including triple-teaming—to take away receiver Davante Adams (six catches for 44 yards and a touchdown).
All that will be beneficial if the Packers learn from it. And no matter what, it will still go down as another victory.
Just go back to 2014 to see how one of these AFC games against an unfamiliar opponent late in the season can deal a lethal blow. That was when when the Packers lost a 21-13 stinker on the road against the Buffalo Bills that dropped them to 10-4.
The loss wound up costing them home-field advantage and a chance to play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field, instead of CenturyLink Field. It might have been the difference between the Packers winning the Super Bowl that season.
So, while it’s easy to scoff at this victory and say it exposes the team’s weaknesses, the fact remains that the Packers managed to survive the day. Ask New England and Arizona how their days went this week: Both lost games that dealt them blows in the race for home-field advantage in their respective conferences.
“The AFC North, just like the NFC North, is a very physical division,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of the AFC division the Packers were matched with this season. “And we played Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, good football teams, winning records.
“I didn’t see what Cincinnati finished up today (they won to improve to 8-6), but good football teams. So I’m proud of the way we moved the ball on offense. It was (against) one of the most interesting defensive schemes that I’ve seen in a long time.”
Rodgers wasn’t at his best despite posting his third 130-plus passer rating in four games. He also tied Brett Favre for the all-time franchise touchdown mark of 422 with his 28th, 29th and 30th scoring tosses of the season.
What does it say when a guy ties one of the most impressive records in team annals— and probably could have moved two TDs ahead if he had put a couple of passes closer to the mark? It says there is more out there for this team to achieve offensively.
The impressive performance by receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (five catches for 98 yards and the catch on the record-tying touchdown) came not a minute too late and could be an indicator that he is ready to be a factor in the playoffs. The fact Marcedes Lewis chipped in with three catches for 40 yards and Aaron Jones caught a touchdown for a second consecutive week are things to embrace.
“I feel like my movement in the pocket and my feel, my timing tonight, there are a couple throws that I was proud of,” Rodgers said. “I mean, there’s so many games where you make a throw and you’re … smiling on the inside because it makes you feel good.
“But I threw a ball and Marquez was in the first place in (the) two-minute (drill) and it was kind of harkening back to the feeling that I had years ago as far as my footwork and my timing and ball placement.”
It’s a good sign for a guy who hasn’t been practicing much since breaking his left pinky toe following the Arizona game, and it’s something the Packers can build on even if they blew a chance from inside the Baltimore 10-yard line to ice the game with 9½ minutes left.
Rodgers missed an end-zone throw to Allen Lazard that would have clinched it, but it’s hard to argue with a guy who has thrown 13 touchdowns and one interception since breaking his toe.
As for the defense and special teams, it was troublesome that Huntley kept breaking outside containment with his scrambles, defensive coordinator Joe Barry couldn’t find a solution in the first half to stop Andrews and cornerback Isaac Yiadom committed a boneheaded penalty on a punt return.
Maybe safety Darnell Savage’s game-saving breakup on Huntley’s throw to Andrews on the two-point conversion at the end of the game helped sweep a bad performance under the rug. But the Packers won a game without their top defensive player, Kenny Clark (COVID-19), who will likely be back next week when they finish their AFC North slate with a Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Browns.
“This is the NFL, everybody—everybody—is good,” safety Adrian Amos said. “Any team can beat you. I always like to say the backups in the NFL will embarrass you if you don’t come to play, because everybody’s a professional.
“So each and every week, you’ve got to go out there and play ball. I think this is one of the top teams in the league as well. I know they’re battling some injuries and things like that. But two weeks ago, they were the No. 1 team in the AFC. You have to be a good team all around to win this many games.”
The Packers are a good team. They won a game they easily could have lost. Are they a Super Bowl team? We will know soon enough.
PACKERS 31, RAVENS 30
Green Bay;0;14;7;10;—;31
Baltimore;7;7;3;13;—;30
First Quarter
B—Andrews 8 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 2:33.
Second Quarter
GB—Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 12:50.
B—Andrews 9 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 7:07.
GB—Adams 3 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:09.
Third Quarter
GB—Jones 9 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:40.
B—FG Tucker 38, 3:20. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 4:20.
Fourth Quarter
GB—Valdes-Scantling 11 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 12:54.
GB—FG Crosby 29, 9:26. Drive: 5 plays, 18 yards, 2:30.
B—Huntley 3 run (Tucker kick), 4:47.
B—Huntley 8 run (pass failed), :42.
Attendance—70,815.
TEAM STATISTICS
;GB;B
First downs;26;24
Rushing;4;10
Passing;20;12
Penalty;2;2
Third-down Eff.;5-9;7-13
Fourth-down Eff.;0-0;2-4
Total Net Yards;346;354
Total Plays;59;67
Avg Gain;5.9;5.3
Net Yards Rushing;96;143
Rushes;25;26
Avg per rush;3.84;5.5
Net Yards Passing;250;211
Sacked-Yds lost;3-18;1-4
Gross-Yds passing;268;215
Completed-Att.;23-31;28-40
Had Intercepted;0;0
Yards-Pass Play;7.353;5.146
Punts-Avg.;3-48.667;1-42.0
Return Yards;76;105
Penalties-Yds;8-76;8-56
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Time of Poss;31:10;28:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Green Bay, Jones 13-58, Dillon 7-22, Aa.Rodgers 4-11, Lazard 1-5. Baltimore, Huntley 13-73, Murray 7-48, Freeman 6-22.
Passing—Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-31-0-268. Baltimore, Huntley 28-40-0-215.
Receiving—Green Bay, Adams 6-44, Valdes-Scantling 5-98, Lewis 3-40, Deguara 3-16, Lazard 2-23, Jones 2-12, T.Davis 1-22, Dillon 1-13. Baltimore, Andrews 10-136, Brown 10-43, Duvernay 3-13, Proche 1-8, Bateman 1-5, Wallace 1-5, Murray 1-3, Freeman 1-2.
Punt Returns—Green Bay, None. Baltimore, None.
Kickoff Returns—Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 2-47, M.Taylor 1-20, Jones 1-9, Garvin 1-0. Baltimore, Duvernay 4-105.
Tackles-Assists-Sacks—Green Bay, Douglas 8-0-0, Amos 7-1-0, Stokes 7-0-0, Campbell 5-5-1, Savage 5-1-0, Barnes 3-1-0, Slaton 2-2-0, P.Smith 2-1-0, Sullivan 2-0-0, Lancaster 1-3-0, Gary 1-1-0, King 1-1-0, Lowry 1-0-0. Baltimore, Queen 11-2-0, Bynes 5-3-1, Seymour 4-0-0, Stone 3-4-0, Stephens 2-3-0, Houston 2-2-.5, Madubuike 2-1-1, Levine 2-0-0, B.Washington 2-0-0, R.Jackson 1-1-0, Averett 1-0-0, Ferguson 1-0-0, Bowser 0-2-.5, Board 0-1-0, Oweh 0-1-0, Welch 0-1-0, B.Williams 0-1-0, Young 0-1-0.
Interceptions—Green Bay, None. Baltimore, None.
Missed Field Goals—None.