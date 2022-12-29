Packers Gameday picks for Dec. 30, 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tim Seeman (The Gazette):> Minnesota has to lose a one-score game at some point, right?Packers 30, Vikings 28Jim Franz (Beloit Daily News): The Packers somehow find a way to squeak out a victory and keep their playoff hopes alive.Packers 27, Vikings 24Jimmy Oswald (Beloit Daily News): Rodgers is lights out early, but the defense founders in another comeback win for Minnesota.Vikings 38, Packers 37 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Five cars, seven people involved in two Rock County Highway 14 crashes within 15 minutes Authorities: Police chase reaching 100 mph on Highway 12 through Elkhorn, Lake Geneva ends in arrest Leadership Discipline Academy of Rock County adds high school-aged participants to community service program With daughter's help, Milton man rescues hawk, brings it to raptor center Public record for Dec. 29, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form