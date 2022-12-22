Packers Gameday picks for Dec. 23, 2022 Dec 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tim Seeman (The Gazette): Finally returning home, the Dolphins end their three-game skid—and the Packers' playoff aspirations.Dolphins 34, Packers 28Jim Franz (Beloit Daily News): The party is over for the Packers as they wilt in the heat.Dolphins 24, Packers 14Jimmy Oswald (Beloit Daily News): Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense give fans some holiday cheer with a solid outing.Packers 31, Dolphins 17 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Bowl of sunshine: Poké shops bring Hawaiian fare to Janesville Medical examiner names two women killed in Janesville mobile home fire Rock County group aims to organize tenants union to protect renters' rights A room to call their own: Homeless vets move into new wing of expanded Janesville transitional facility Public record for Dec. 21, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form