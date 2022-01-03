The moment the Minnesota Vikings lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, the question wasn’t whether the Green Bay Packers would win Sunday at home, but by how much.
And what would be at stake.
The answer to both questions: A lot.
In a 37-10 victory at Lambeau Field, the Packers jumped to a 20-3 halftime lead and never were in danger.
The victory guaranteed the Packers the NFC’s top overall playoff seeding for the second straight year. With a 13-3 record for the third straight season, the Packers do not need to win next week at Detroit to keep the conference’s lone first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
“It definitely feels amazing,” said running back A.J. Dillon, who ran for a pair of touchdowns. “It’s something we’re continuously working toward, we’re striving toward, to get that. We know how important it is to have teams come through Lambeau.”
With a comfortable lead, the Packers used Sunday night’s win as a coronation. Records fell. New standards were set.
It started with Aaron Rodgers’ first touchdown of the night, a 20-yarder to receiver Allen Lazard on a back-shoulder throw that saw Lazard make a nifty adjustment in the right, corner end zone. That was Rodgers’ 55th career touchdown pass against the Vikings, one more than Brett Favre’s 54 for most ever.
After surpassing Favre for most touchdown passes thrown against the Chicago Bears earlier this season, Rodgers now has thrown more touchdowns