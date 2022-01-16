GREEN BAY
T he Green Bay Packers are getting closer to being whole again.
And being whole is all they need to win Super Bowl LVI.
At least that’s an easy assumption to make when considering the caliber of players returning from injury just in time for the playoffs.
It’s possible all of these players might be available when the Packers play in the NFC divisional round:
Left tackle David Bakhtiari (17 missed games), center Josh Myers (10 games), right tackle Billy Turner (four games), receiver Randall Cobb (five games), cornerback Jaire Alexander (12 games), outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (16 games), outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (six games) and linebacker Ty Summers (three games).
But tempered enthusiasm will be wise—especially when it comes to those who are coming back after long layoffs. They aren’t just coming back to play, they’re coming back to play against guys who have been building all season to reach a playoff crescendo.
A player’s legs can be fresh as can be, but it’s not the same as having physically and mentally built up his game on the field. You don’t have to go too far to find examples of players who made it back after long layoffs and weren’t able to push the team to greater heights.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of those.
He did make a miracle throw in Week 17 against Chicago in 2013 to get the Packers into the playoffs after missing seven games with a broken left collarbone. But he threw interceptions on his first two series before getting back in the swing and throwing for two touchdowns.
The following week, he threw for 177 yards and a touchdown in a wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers in frigid cold.
His return after missing seven games in 2017 with another broken left collarbone was mixed. He threw three interceptions and posted a passer rating of 71.5 in a loss at Carolina that eliminated the Packers from the playoffs.
If Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks of his era, shows rust after a long layoff, you can imagine how tough it could be for mere mortals.
At least coach Matt LaFleur has taken the proper approach to the bounty he’s about to receive. Though he’s excited to see the return of so many key players, including three starting offensive linemen, a Pro Bowl cornerback and a Pro Bowl edge rusher, he’s trying to make playing-time decisions based on reality and not potential.
“Whether you’re talking about offense, defense, special teams, (it’s) how everybody plays off one another,” he said. “We want to get our best players out there, but ultimately, they’ve got to know what to do, they’ve got to bring great energy and effort on every play, and we’ve got to get these guys back into football shape.”
There is no year to compare with this one, because until last year the rules didn’t allow an unlimited number of players to return after a minimum of three weeks on injured reserve. Prior to the pandemic, you could bring two players back and they had to miss at least six weeks.
From 2012 until 2017, teams were allowed to bring back just one player. If a player was expected back, teams had to consider keeping them on the active roster while hurt.
So, if this were 2010, it’s likely that Myers, Smith, Alexander and Mercilus would have been lost for the season because the Packers wouldn’t have been able to devote seven players to the 53-man roster who were sidelined long-term. Given the number of injuries that knock players out for a short term, you might be without 10 to 12 players some weeks.
Had the designated-for-return rule been in place in 2010, when the Packers had a whopping 15 players on injured reserve, they might have had Jermichael Finley, Ryan Grant, Nick Barnett, Brandon Chillar, Morgan Burnett, Brady Poppinga, Mark Tauscher or some combination of those players available.
The coaches know there is no substitute for live game action
Alexander (shoulder) has been practicing since Dec. 8, but it has been in increments as the medical staff learned how far they could push him. He still hasn’t gotten used to covering the likes of Deebo Samuel or CeeDee Lamb or Cooper Kupp in live situations with the season on the line.
The same type of thing exists with Smith and Mercilus. While some of the offensive linemen they’ll be facing have been tuning up their games during the regular season, the two edge rushers have mostly worked on getting healthy.
The Packers were fortunate that they were able to get Bakhtiari and Myers back for the regular-season finale against Detroit and were able to get Cobb a month of practice before the playoffs begin. Cobb has been through this situation before in 2016 and had a three-touchdown game against the New York Giants in the wild-card round after being sidelined with an ankle injury.
But each guy is different and has his own challenge to overcome. The one thing the coaches can count on is that with each playoff game, the returning injured should move them closer to the player they once were.
“The biggest one (challenge) is just football condition,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “I mean, we can all go on our Peloton, we can all go out and run, we can all go in the weight room, we can all try to simulate football. But there is nothing like the game of football. And there’s nothing like the game of football on Sunday, during those games.
“What we all have to understand is that you can train as long as you want, but there’s nothing like being in football shape, going out there and actually playing the game of football and having to react to the man in front of you that’s trying to compete against you.”
It’s why LaFleur is not over-emphasizing the return of the injured players. He got to 13-4 mostly with the guys who weren’t gone for long stretches of the season and those are the ones he will get to the Super Bowl with if everything goes right. His hope is to get something in the aggregate from the returning guys that allows for flexibility, creativity and surprise.
A back injury has kept Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith sidelined for all but the first game of the season. But he’s one of many players who could return for the playoffs after long absences.
It’s also easy to forget the Packers are not the only team getting players back. Since the beginning of the year, a total of 30 players have been designated to return off injured reserve on the 14 playoff teams.
The bottom line still comes down to who is playing the best as a team, which is the reason the Packers won the Super Bowl in 2010 with less than a full roster.
For now, Packers fans can enjoy the thought of Bakhtiari, Myers, Turner, Alexander, Smith, Mercilus and Summers back in uniform. Then, let’s see if reality meets the expectation.