GREEN BAY
Eric Stokes learned to play cornerback like a shadow.
Wherever his receiver would run onto the field, he would follow. A good play meant sticking to his target when the quarterback threw a pass, forcing an incompletion.
It’s how Stokes navigated a successful rookie year in 2021. He started 17 games last season, playing 11 snaps shy of 1,000 and forcing a lot of incompletions. He stuck like a shadow to almost every receiver he faced, never hitting the rookie wall.
So it was surprising to hear Stokes, sitting at his locker inside Lambeau Field after an organized team activity session Tuesday, describe how he wants to change his game this offseason.
What he has done his entire football life—all that receiver shadowing that got him into the NFL as a first-round pick—is no longer good enough. There’s another level for Stokes to reach, and it’s less about improving his coverage.
His aim isto become a receiver himself when in position to make plays on the football.
“Hands down,” Stokes said. “I’m trying to grow that aspect of my game.”
The biggest blemish on Stokes’ otherwise solid rookie year was a lack of playmaking. Stokes had 14 passes defended last season, impressive considering Jaire Alexander had 11 as a rookie. Back then, Alexander already was showing glimpses he had become one of the NFL’s top corners, a distinction validated earlier this month when he signed a record four-year, $84 million extension.
Stokes showed the same rookie flashes. His 4.25 speed is rare, and his fearlessness at an unforgiving position might have been even more special.
But there was something else that linked him to Alexander last season. Both had only one interception as a rookie. Alexander picked Josh Allen in the fourth game of his career, then sat on that lone interception for the rest of his first season. Stokes undercut a Ben Roethlisberger fade in his fourth game and then had no more picks.
It wasn’t for lack of opportunity. Stokes led the Green Bay Packers with five dropped interceptions last season. Some were thrown directly to him, essentially a layup. His focus this season is not being surprised when the football finds him, something it's bound to do sharing the field with Alexander.
“Just starting to look for the ball more,” Stokes said. “I’ve got to get comfortable with that. I’m not making no excuses or anything, but just growing up all I knew was face guard, face guard. Just play (the receiver's) hands. Like, hey bro, throughout everything just play hands.
“So now (I'm) just retraining myself to look for the ball. I know you’re in position, look for the ball. Do all this little stuff and get out of your head.”
For all the buzz surrounding what could be the best Packers defense in more than a decade, Stokes is an easily forgotten wild card. With Alexander and ball-hawking Rasul Douglas back, this Packers secondary could be one of the NFL’s best if Stokes develops into another highlight reel.
“I feel like we can be a really good secondary,” Stokes said. “I know how all of us work, I know how all of us compete day in and day out, and how we want the best for all of us. We can be one of the best DB (groups) in this whole league. We’ve just got to go out there and do it.”