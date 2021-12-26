GREEN BAY
W hen the NFL playoffs roll around, there’s nothing that guarantees the Green Bay Packers will play run defense as atrociously as they did Saturday against Nick Chubb.
It’s equally true that nothing guarantees the defense will rescue itself with four interceptions and five sacks, as it did against Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The Packers’ 24-22 victory over the gritty but undermanned Browns was fraught with red flags that made it look as if Mike Pettine was coordinating the defense again—and that this season is destined to end with another opposing offense making enough plays to send the Packers home short of the Super Bowl.
Up until a couple of weeks ago, new coordinator Joe Barry’s defense had gone five consecutive games without giving up 100 yards rushing. The stalwart run defense was key in victories over surefire playoff qualifiers Arizona and the L.A. Rams.
Then, the Packers gave up 137 yards rushing against Chicago … then 143 against Baltimore … and then 219 to the Browns, even though Cleveland was playing against a quarterback who had just tested out of the COVID-19 protocol, and without starting left tackle Jedrick Wills and center JC Tretter, also due to COVID-19.
Chubb looked every bit as good as Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook did a year ago at Lambeau Field, carrying 17 times for 126 yards (a 7.4-yard average) with a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 58 yards.
With backup D’Ernest Johnson chipping in 58 yards on four carries (14.5 average), it was a flashback to the NFC championship game two years ago—when San Francisco blew the doors off Pettine’s defense with 285 yards rushing.
“Everything in the run game, we gave them today,” said Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who had two of the four sacks. “I mean, small mistakes that we can go back and fix. (It was) about fitting up in the right gaps, so we can play ball fast.”
It’s noble that Gary took the blame for every yard Chubb and Johnson gained, but it doesn’t alter the fact that this is an ongoing problem—especially when it comes to allowing running backs and scrambling quarterbacks to escape around the corner and beat containment.
Quarterbacks led the opposing teams in rushing in the Packers’ two previous games. The Bears’ Justin Fields gained 74 yards on nine carries, and Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley went for 73 yards and two touchdowns in 13 carries.
“Nick Chubb is one of the premier backs in this league,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “So you’ve got to give them credit, but do I think we need to be better? No doubt about it.
“We’ve got to do a better job of setting the edge. And we got to do a better job of tackling. That was probably our worst tackling of the season.”
As the Packers proved, you can give up 219 yards rushing if you have a guy like Rasul Douglas picking off two passes, including a clinching one that the Browns will go to their graves believing was pass interference.
Causing four turnovers while committing none is a good recipe for victory, no matter how many yards are given up.
But what remains puzzling is the number of mental errors.
On Saturday, Cleveland trailed by nine and faced first and goal at the 5 with less than five minutes to play. Cleveland had just gotten a 30-yard run from Johnson, and the Browns wasted no time getting to the line and setting up for the next play.
There was confusion as to where guys were supposed to line up. Douglas had to alert someone that the slot receiver on his side was uncovered.
The ball went to Anthony Schwartz on a double move, as Douglas fell behind him and ultimately gave up the touchdown. But there was confusion as to how he and safety Darnell Savage, who eventually made his way over there, were going to play the two receivers to that side.
“We didn’t know where we were going to be at,” Douglas said. “No one was over there on my side, just two receivers and me.”
“We have got to be better in those situations when people get chunk plays, and then they jump the ball,” LaFleur said.