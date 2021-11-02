GREEN BAY
The Green Bay Packers made a low-risk gamble signing veteran Jaylon Smith to a minimum-wage deal Oct. 7, hoping to see if he had anything left that could help strengthen the defense and the locker-room culture.
Four weeks later, the Packers have pulled the plug on the tryout.
The Packers informed Smith on Tuesday that he was being released, a source said.
At the same time, the Packers made the decision to part ways with long snapper Hunter Bradley, whose struggles this season have been evident but rarely acknowledged in public by coach Matt La- Fleur and special teams coach Maurice Drayton.
Green Bay will replace Bradley on the 53-man roster with practice squad long snapper Steven Wirtel.
In the four games in which he was on the 53-man roster, Smith played in two and logged a total of 27 snaps. When he was listed as inactive for the Arizona Cardinals game Thursday, it led to speculation that he might not be around much longer.
The Packers have been doing well with De’Vondre Campbell as their No. 1 inside linebacker and Oren Burks and Krys Barnes sharing the No. 2 spot. Burks is better spreading out in space either to cut off outside runs or drop into coverage; Barnes is better playing between the tackles and defending against inside runs.
Wirtel, who had been signed to the practice squad Sept. 2 and worked out daily in practice with the kicking team, was a logical choice.
The 6-foot-4, 228-pounder signed with the Detroit Lions in May 2020 as an undrafted free agent. After being released at the end of training camp, he signed to Detroit’s practice squad and spent the year there.
After the season, he wasn’t re-signed and joined the Los Angeles Rams, working with Packers punter Corey Bojorquez. After Bojorquez was traded to the Packers and Wirtel was released, the Packers signed Wirtel to the practice squad on Sept. 2.
The Packers had concerns about Bradley throughout his three years with the club and it showed in the way they groomed Wirtel as a possible replacement. For all eight weeks Wirtel was with the team, the Packers used one of their practice-squad protections to prevent him from signing with another team.
By league rule, teams had to sign Wirtel to their 53-man roster by 3 p.m. Tuesday of that particular week in order to pry him from the Packers. After that, he could not be signed by another team.
In addition to feeling secure at the position, the Packers may soon need Smith’s roster spot.
With his release, they are at 50 players. It’s almost a certainty that wide receiver Davante Adams will be activated off the COVID-19 list this week, and it’s possible that left tackle David Bakhtiari will come off the physically unable to perform list and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be activated from injured reserve.
If all those things happen, the Packers will be at the roster limit of 53.
Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) practiced for the first time since the injury Monday and Bakhtiari (knee) has been practicing for the last two weeks. The Packers don’t have to make a decision until Saturday on whether to activate them for the Kansas City game.
The Packers are still waiting to find out whether cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith will be able to return this season. Both are on injured reserve.
Alexander has been rehabbing, and while the Packers are pleased with his progress, they won’t know for sure about his status until he is healed. Smith is coming off back surgery and after rehabbing at home rejoined the team this week. However, his return isn’t imminent, and he will have to be cleared by the medical staff before he can practice again.