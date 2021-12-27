GREEN BAY
With COVID-19 continuing its tear through NFL locker rooms, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is considering how to mitigate the pandemic’s toll on his team’s roster.
The Packers placed offensive lineman Ben Braden, receiver Amari Rodgers and linebackers Tipa Galeai and Ty Summers on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
They also placed practice squad defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Their inclusion on the list comes after five other players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the past week: receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, cornerback Kevin King, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, linebacker Chauncey Rivers and practice squad linebacker La’Darius Hamilton.
LaFleur said he has stressed the importance of “masking up” and spacing out to his players. It hasn’t prevented COVID-19 from stressing the Packers’ roster. Now, LaFleur says he’s considering more extreme measures if the virus’ spread doesn’t slow.
“Certainly you’re trying to take every step to mitigate the risk,” LaFleur said, “especially within your building. We’re definitely going to look at how we can do that around here, just making sure that we mask up as a team when we’re inside, and then trying to keep people as spread out as possible. We’ve even contemplated potentially, if we get more of these, maybe even going to virtual meetings and then just showing up when we want to get together to go out on the field.
“We’ll look at everything because we do know that the availability thing is real. When you have your football players available, I think we’re a pretty darn good football team. And we need to try to keep as many people available as possible.”
Each of the four active-roster players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday are backups. However, the Packers’ depth could be tested Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers is the team’s return specialist, and there’s no obvious replacement behind him. Galeai has played well as a rotational edge rusher, recording his first career sack against Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield last week.
LaFleur said he and general manager Brian Gutekunst have discussed potential signings to bring in reinforcements. What’s worse, La- Fleur knows, is what might happen if the virus’ spread in his locker room doesn’t slow soon.
“We’ve got a plan for that,” La- Fleur said. “I know that we’re going to bring in some guys and have some workouts. For the areas of concern, we will bring in some guys. I don’t think you’re ever truly OK, unless you have everybody available. That’s when you feel good, but this thing is just—you never know.
“Every time I get a text from Flea (head athletic trainer Bryan Engel), I’m always kind of holding my breath now. It’s just like, ‘All right. Who’s next?’ That’s why we’ve got to make sure that guys are trying to take every precaution that we can to make sure that we stay healthy, safe and available.”