The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced this week some 43,000 people died in crashes on American roads last year. It was the highest total in 16 years, and a 10.5% jump over the prior year.
The rise from 2020 to 2021 isn’t a surprise. The shutdowns in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic dramatically cut the number of cars on the road. But this wasn’t a return to a baseline. It was a peak not seen since 2005.
Traffic was way up. Americans logged 325 billion more miles in 2021. That’s part of the explanation. Still, a rate of 118 people killed per day, every day, is simply too many. That’s especially true given that the increase was found in nearly every category.
Multi-vehicle deaths were up. Motorcycle fatalities rose. Crashes that involved drivers who were speeding or intoxicated both increased by 5%. Pedestrian deaths rose 13%. The number of drivers killed while driving out-of-state jumped, and so did fatalities involving drivers age 65 or older.
The final numbers won’t be available until the fall, but it would be surprising if they change too much. With 44 states all showing increases, including three of the four largest states, it wouldn’t surprise us if any changes go in the wrong direction.
Wisconsin bucked the national trend by posting little change. State figures show fatalities were up in 2021, but by just a hair more than 1%. The 597 Wisconsin fatalities were just six more than in 2020.
Locally, Rock County saw a much more significant and worrisome rise. There were 31 fatalities in the county in 2021 compared to 25 in 2020, an increase of about 24%.
Neighboring Walworth County, meanwhile, went a better direction, dropping from 12 deaths in 2020 to 10 in 2021. There’s still room for improvement, though.
This year seems to have a real chance at a further decline locally. Through May 15 there were just seven fatalities
on Rock County roads, according to Wisconsin’s
official tally, and just three in Walworth County.
We know some people will be tempted to look at the figures, look at their own driving record, and wonder why they should be paying attention to this. They’re good drivers, after all. Clean record. No tickets for a decade or more—if they’ve ever gotten one. They’re safe.
The reason is because being safe on the roads doesn’t just mean driving safely yourself. It means other drivers have to do the same. Driving is one of the times where it’s absolutely clear that you’re only as safe as the people around you.
That means we all have to have good driving habits. We all have to make safety a priority.
Patience is a good starting place. Sure, cutting someone off to make a turn might get you to your destination a minute faster. Want to guess how much later you’ll be if you cause a crash? And don’t even get us started on the phones. There’s no call, text, or voicemail worth trading your life for. Wait until you can pull over safely to pick up.
Safety on roads isn’t just the responsibility of the folks with motors, either. Cyclists complain, rightly, when cars and trucks don’t give them space. But we’ve seen more than a few act like the rules don’t apply to them. Blowing through a stop sign or turning at a red light without stopping because you don’t want to have to restart your momentum is foolish. We don’t care how much safety gear you’re wearing, that car wins the collision every single time.
While there are new safety devices in development, and new regulations coming, none of that can ever replace common sense and paying attention to the road. No matter how good technology gets, it’s always going to be up to the people to use it safely. Human error is, and is likely to remain, the single biggest cause of crashes.
It’s also the cause we can do the most about. There’s no reason not to do so. We don’t need to wait for permission to pay more attention. We don’t have to wait for a new law to drive more safely.
We all can, and should, do better.