Thumbs down to Congress taking paychecks. Many members of Congress are refusing to take their paychecks during the shutdown or are donating them to charity. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, submitted a request Jan. 10 for his pay to be withheld. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin also isn't taking her pay, and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is donating his paychecks to the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, still hasn't said whether he's taking his pay. Because Congress has the power to override a presidential veto, Congress is ultimately to blame for any shutdown. Members of Congress should suffer alongside the thousands of federal workers going without pay. Shame on any member taking a paycheck.

Thumbs down to family's drunken-driving legacy. We're not sure what's more disturbing: The Thursday story by Gazette reporter Frank Schultz about a daughter and mother each killing somebody in separate drunken driving incidents over the past four years. Or, the fact that we're not surprised. Wisconsin's toxic drinking culture allows tragedies like this to happen again and again. Meanwhile, politicians lack the courage to do anything about it. In court last week, Judge Karl Hanson gave the mother, Kimberly Adams, a stern lecture before sentencing her to prison. But it's hard to imagine how more lectures, prison or parole will solve this problem. Indeed, Adams couldn't even learn from her own daughter being sent to prison.

Thumbs up to judge striking down early voting limits. A bill to limit early voting was among the worst pieces of legislation passed during the infamous lame-duck session held during the waning moments of Scott Walker's administration, and fortunately a federal judge ruled against it last week. Many Republican lawmakers feel these limits benefit them, but Democrats and Republicans alike appreciate the convenience of voting before Election Day. Making voting easier should be a goal of both parties, and that's the trend across the nation. Some states—including Washington, Oregon and Colorado—have moved to universal mailed ballots, meaning nobody in those states needs to go to a poll or waste time standing in lines. Republicans should worry less about early voting and more about giving people a reason to elect them.

Thumbs up to footbridge coming in $500,000 under estimates. We're mostly used to projects costing more than expected. Indeed, that happened with the Milwaukee Street bridge project, with planners largely blaming the Trump administration's steel tariffs for adding about $1.3 million to the project cost. So we were pleasantly surprised to learn the contract for building a pedestrian bridge across the Rock River at the new Janesville town square will cost $500,000 less than expected. The $1.45 million project will be paid mostly through ARISEnow, a private-public partnership, with the city of Janesville contributing about $92,000.