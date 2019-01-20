The YMCA of Northern Rock County board of directors might finally be realizing it must do something other than ignore the ever-growing list of complaints about the Y’s leadership.

The board met Friday and hired an outside legal firm to “assist in an investigation,” according to a brief statement issued Friday. The statement refers to “concerns raised by members of the organization and of our community,” though sheds no light on what exactly will be investigated.

We hope the board’s actions Friday signal YMCA leadership is taking these concerns seriously. Because until now, the board has done nothing to publicly address accusations about a lack of transparency in financial and personnel dealings.

The accusations against YMCA CEO Tom Den Boer and some YMCA board members have been piling up, and so investigators have a lot of work ahead if they intend to actually get to the bottom of what’s gone wrong at the YMCA.

YMCA leadership has been accused of ousting board members and suspending Y memberships without due process. The United Way has denied the Y’s funding requests because of discrepancies in the Y’s grant applications. Board members want to know more about a $25,000 “management fee” Den Boer received on top of his $291,640 salary in 2017. And why in 2017 was a Brookfield bank, where then-YMCA Board President Jason Engledow worked, awarded the refinancing of a $1.2 million Y loan?

We could go on, but we’ve made our point.

The Gazette wants and the community deserves an adequate response to the accusations, primarily those outlined in a Dec. 20 letter from a group of 52 current and former Y members.

Gazette reporter Neil Johnson has repeatedly and from the beginning of his reporting approached YMCA officials in person, by phone and by email to get their side of the story. All Johnson has received are two cryptic communiques, along with Friday’s statement. Now-former board President Jeff Jensen issued a response last month to the 52-member group that signed a letter outlining many issues, but he completely sidestepped their concerns. Then last week, Jensen announced his resignation over what he described as “complex and emotional issues.”

So now we turn to Den Boer, who’s at the center of this controversy.

Den Boer’s silence only lends credibility to criticisms about his authoritarian leadership style. Three former board members—Jeff LaBrozzi, Dan Honold and Larry Squire—say they were removed after they started asking questions. They inquired but never received an adequate explanation from Den Boer. Now we’re learning others, including Y members, have had similar interactions with Den Boer.

Those feeling isolated or wronged by the Y joined forces to form this 52-member group, and so they’re in this fight together. The group has threatened to sue to get financial and board documents, and the pressure is mounting on Den Boer and the board of directors.

The pressure proved too much for Jensen, who ran for the exit while declaring “the board and the organization need a level of expertise and experience that I do not possess.”

Indeed, it will take a skilled and strong leader to stop the hemorrhaging. But before the YMCA can heal its wounds, its leadership needs to provide answers.