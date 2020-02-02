A deadly virus has reached Wisconsin. Wash your hands. Wash them again. Do you have a fever?
We’re talking about the flu, of course.
What do you think we meant, that new Wuhan coronavirus?
Worry first about the flu and other nasty respiratory bugs such as RSV that have already infected hundreds of Wisconsin residents and thousands of people in the U.S.
China has taken extraordinary measures to stop the spread of the Wuhan bug, but it doesn’t seem the virus’ symptoms are any worse than the flu. The death rate China is reporting so far is around 2%, which is below flu levels.
There’s a disconnect between China’s draconian reaction and our understanding of the severity of the virus’ symptoms. If its quarantine of several cities goes on much longer, China’s biggest problem might become civil unrest and food shortages.
Meanwhile, back in Wisconson, residents are coping with a virulent flu strain with more hospitalizations reported this year than last.
According to the state Division of Public Health, nearly 1,000 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized for the flu since September, and cases spiked in early January. This year’s strain is hitting people harder than last year’s, though it’s not as bad as the one that visited Wisconsin in 2017-18, when more than 2,500 people were hospitalized.
We survived past outbreaks. We will survive this one—Wuhan or no Wuhan.
Rock County health officials are concerned about the coronavirus, of course, but they also recognize it isn’t sending Wisconsin residents to the hospital. “As of right now, for our residents, people should be concerned about the flu because that’s what’s circulating,” said Michelle Bailey, assistant director of the Rock County Public Health Department.
If you feel like freaking out, one of the best things you can do is turn off CNN or Fox News or whatever station is broadcasting dystopian, science fiction scenes from China. You also might pass up some of those Netflix shows about the lucky few who survive a pandemic and forage for food in vacant grocery stores. Maybe go with “Downton Abbey” reruns instead.
Global outbreaks make for good TV, preying on our fear of the unknown. But it’s important to consider the Wuhan strain within the context of every other nasty bug you or your kids have contracted to date. If you’re reading this, you beat them all.
Let’s hope the latest made-in-China contagion doesn’t turn people against each other and lead to worsening relations between our nations. The Janesville community should take care to ensure the peace of mind of Chinese students who attend school in Janesville through the district’s international program. These students could be vulnerable to mistreatment by misinformed peers who link racial identity to the Wuhan virus itself.
Robert Smiley, the district’s chief information officer, said Chinese students who went home over Christmas break returned before the coronavirus outbreak started. They also don’t live near the virus’ epicenter in Wuhan.
Blaming certain groups of people for an outbreak would be a pointless exercise and not likely to stop the virus’ spread.
Outbreaks sometimes happen.
Should the Wuhan variety spread through the Badger State, staying calm will be imperative. If you survived the flu, chances are you’ll live through this, too.