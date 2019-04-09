A Janesville committee has identified four potential sites for a new Janesville indoor sports complex, and we like two of them for similar reasons.

Both the Janesville Mall and downtown sites would have the added benefit of advancing the city’s economic development goals. The mall location, in particular, offers intriguing possibilities. We can envision sports complex users visiting mall restaurants and shops between hockey tournament games, giving the mall a foot-traffic boost.

With the loss of three department stores—Sears, Boston Store and JC Penney—over the past several years, foot traffic at the mall has dwindled, leading to adjacent businesses closing. The mall’s new owner, RockStep Capital, realizes retail alone will not save the mall, and a sports complex seems like a natural fit for the mall’s new business model.

We also believe a downtown location is worth exploring, though the site identified by a steering committee would put the complex on the southern fringe of downtown, currently occupied by Marling Lumber. But downtown restaurants and other businesses still would likely benefit from people visiting the complex, particularly before and after Janesville Jets games.

A downtown site also is appealing in terms of its proximity to all residents, particularly south-siders who would have to drive farther to reach a mall location. A common complaint about the Janesville City Council is its decisions tend to favor the north side, and a downtown complex would show consideration for south-siders.

Location is perhaps the least desirable aspect of the Wright Road/Milwaukee Street site. It’s on the north side like the mall but lacks the mall’s economic development potential. This site seems best suited as a back-up should city officials fail to reach an agreement to locate a complex at either the mall or downtown site.

(A potential sticking point with the mall is its reported $4 million asking price. Marling Lumber’s asking price is $1.1 million, while the Wright Road/Milwaukee Street site is $1.25 million.)

In terms of site acquisition, the cheapest option is Palmer Park. The city already owns it, but its biggest drawback is the absence of economic development possibilities, even less than what the Wright Road/Milwaukee Street site would offer.

There’s also a strong argument that a complex at Palmer Park would diminish the park’s value. Many residents find the park’s seclusive surroundings to be its greatest attribute. (See the Tuesday letter to the editor, “Don’t pave paradise for a sports complex.”)

The process for locating a sports complex has just started, and while some sites seem to hold more potential than others, we’re not endorsing a particular site just yet. A lot still depends on negotiations between the city and the sites’ owners, with the exception of Palmer Park. The city must strike a fair deal to ensure it’s protecting the taxpayers’ interests.