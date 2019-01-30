Geez, you’d think we all lived in Florida, complaining about the cold like a bunch of Floridians.

Years ago, Wisconsinites called this kind of weather a cold snap. Nowadays, forecasters use an ominous-sounding term, the “polar vortex,” and talk about the arctic air’s movement like it’s a supervillain.

We don’t dare poke our heads out the door when it’s this cold, or else. “Quite honestly, just don’t go outside unless you have to,” Dr. Jay MacNeal, director of emergency medicine at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, told The Gazette for Tuesday’s aptly titled story, “Killer cold.”

But in Alaska, they laugh about us in the lower 48. Gazette reporter Catherine Idzerda reached out to a reporter at the Fairbanks News-Miner, Dorothy Chomicz, to get some tips for handling the cold. “We’ve got dog mushers racing through the snow in the wilderness at 45 degrees below zero, and their eyeballs aren’t freezing,” Chomicz said.

Of course, we at The Gazette recognize the importance of taking precautions before heading outside. This also isn’t the week to do the polar plunge. But it was entirely possible to go outside Wednesday and live to tell about it. We saw some of these “crazy” people. And from all appearances, they didn’t come near death because they knew how to dress for the weather.

The media is partially to blame for people’s overreactions to the “polar vortex,” with forecasters expounding ceaselessly on the dangers. Forecasters are taking advantage of the fact that we as a society have turned soft. What used to be a nasty cold spell has become a deadly threat.

Some schools started closing even before the “polar vortex” officially arrived. Janesville School District canceled classes Tuesday with temperatures still above zero and a -15 degree wind chill around noon. Yes, it was nippy Tuesday but not exactly a deep freeze.

We found bemusing, too, UW-Whitewater’s decision to cancel classes from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Friday. It’s one thing to close elementary schools out of concern for children who might not be properly bundled or understand the importance of keeping their ears, noses and fingers covered. But college students? They presumably know how to keep warm—or should know.

But then again, maybe these students never learned how to dress for the cold because their parents and their schools constantly shielded them from the discomfort. Many of them could be in danger of frostbite because their experience with chilliness stops at Popsicles and DQ Blizzards.

The generation that knew how to handle bitter cold (before Thinsulate was invented!) is gone, or nearly so. This generation wouldn’t understand what the “polar vortex” fuss is all about. Sure, it’s cold, dang cold. Deal with it.

You’re a Wisconsinite, after all. Not a Floridian.