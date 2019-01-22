The partial federal government shutdown, while unprecedented in length, has been a relative nonevent in the Janesville area. We've searched but so far haven't discovered many stories of disrupted lives.

But what if this shutdown were more local, affecting only Janesville? How long would it take residents to notice the effects?

To answer those questions, we carried out an intellectual exercise, creating a what-if scenario with a shutdown affecting 25 percent of city operations, similar in proportion to the current federal shutdown. For this mental drill, we turned to the 2019 city of Janesville budget.

Shutting down a government by cutting "only" 25 percent of operations quickly forces unpleasant choices. Must-have services, such as police and fire operations ($26.5 million), are expensive. Other critical services include keep garbage collection ($9.5 million), water-related utilities ($23.5 million), snowplowing ($1.4 million) and traffic light maintenance ($983,514). In a shutdown, city staff would still need computers and IT expertise ($997,929). Some staff would be furloughed, but some employees would be required to pay the bills and maintain buildings, vehicles and equipment ($2 million).

To stay in good standing with creditors, the city couldn't default on its debts ($9.7 million) or miss insurance payments ($11.7 million). Finally, we would allocate $7.4 million for public transit, though that wouldn't be enough to maintain all bus routes.

A bare-bones operation would engulf 75 percent of the budget, no problem.

Now comes the hard part: Shuttering 25 percent of operations. We asked City Manager Mark Freitag about our shutdown scenario, and he humored us and brainstormed some ideas. But he, too, struggled to find cuts that wouldn't significantly affect Janesville residents. Freitag had no magic tricks to offer.

One of the most painful cuts would be the Hedberg Public Library. Another likely victim would be Janesville's many parks and recreation programs.

Many City Hall offices, such as economic development, would either close or barely operate. Parts of the public works department would also close, with road projects likely delayed. Other areas likely to be affected include rental assistance, the vacant building registration program and the community access station JATV.

Of course, creative minds might figure out how to shuffle money, recruit volunteers and spend the city's cash reserves to blunt the shutdown's effects. It's impossible to say definitely which departments or programs could be saved without actually experiencing a shutdown.

One thing we know for sure: If local government had to shutter 25 percent of its operations, Janesville residents would promptly feel the effects. It's a further reminder that, for all the attention paid to the national scene, former U.S. House Speaker Tip O'Neill was correct: All politics is local.