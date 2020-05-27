Lake Geneva revealed for the nation this Memorial Day weekend how policies aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus are only as effective as their weakest links.
Crowds mingling on city sidewalks and beaches showed little regard for public health or Wisconsin’s neighbor to south, where stricter limits on gatherings are still in place. In Lake Geneva, residents of Illinois found what they couldn’t find in their home state, namely “normalcy.” They found freedom from social distancing, face masks and closed beaches.
No doubt, the coronavirus appreciated the laxness, too. Walworth County has become a virus hot spot in recent weeks, and you don’t need to be the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recognize the problem with the scenes from Lake Geneva, which were featured on the “NBC Nightly News” along with images from Missouri, where people packed parties at the Lake of the Ozarks. Business owners rejoicing today about the reopening could be fielding calls from public health officials in the coming weeks as new cases are identified and traced back to Lake Geneva.
While fueling optimism in the short run, reopenings such as Lake Geneva’s threaten to backfire on the economy, which Gov. Tony Evers was seeking to reopen through incremental steps until the state Supreme Court overturned the state’s safer-at-home order May 13. That ruling turned the state into a “Wild West,” as Evers put it, and all the cowboys descended on Lake Geneva this past weekend.
Not that we spend our days worrying about the plight of Illinois, but we shouldn’t downplay the selfishness of Wisconsin’s virus response. Illinois is working toward a phased reopening, similar to what Wisconsin had planned until the Supreme Court’s action. Meanwhile, Lake Geneva screamed across the border, “Hey, for a good time, come here! Bring your friends!”
And that’s what they did.
Now, Illinois must deal with the consequences, courtesy of Lake Geneva officials who did little to prevent Flatlanders from catching the virus and bringing it back to Illinois.
We should note, however, at least one city leader recognized the danger in a premature reopening.
The city’s longtime beach supervisor, George Steffen, resigned after the city decided to open Riviera Beach. “I don’t feel it is morally right to put the beach workers, the life guards, the beach managers, and the beach patrons at risk,” he wrote in a May 17 letter. “I fear for the safety of the beach workers that I personally recruited.”
There is a way to reopen the economy without such blatant disregard for public health. Wisconsin and Illinois should be on the same page in their virus responses, ensuring all communities follow best practices, such as wearing masks in public. By taking a go-it-alone approach, Lake Geneva is setting itself up for backlash from communities committed to slowing the virus’ spread.