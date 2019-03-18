Milton residents have a solid, dependable leader in Mayor Anissa M. Welch, and we see no reason for voters to change course April 2.

Welch has her critics, but some recent criticisms lack merit, including one alleging an ethical violation over her handling of a vote to forgo a primary election in the three-person mayoral race.

At the risk of delving too deeply into what we consider a nonissue, we note Welch never voted on the question of holding a primary election. There is no conflict of interest, and the city did the right thing this week by dismissing an ethics complaint against her.

Over the past four years, Welch has shown leadership and a willingness to make tough choices. For instance, she supported implementing a $30 wheel tax in 2016, an unpopular decision among some voters. Credit goes to Welch and the city council for developing a 10-year road maintenance plan and, more important, finding the money to pay for repairs.

The city has had several economic development successes under Welch, and the city council and city administration share credit for these accomplishments.

The city experienced $6 million in commercial and industrial development last year, amounting to the creation of 100 jobs, according to Welch. It also saw $3.9 million in residential construction, including 15 new housing starts.

On the big issues, Welch has demonstrated vision, and that’s what a city should expect from a mayor.

She’s supportive of Milton’s partnership with the Janesville Fire Department, recognizing the arrangement creates efficiencies and saves the city money.

The next mayor also will have to wrestle with questions on where to build a new fire station. All the candidates agree a new station is needed, but there’s debate on where to place it.

“I’m open to anything. The city of Milton is open to anything. I am not prepared to make a decision without having more facts,” she said about a new station.

One of her opponents, Loren Lippincott, is a former Milton fire chief, and he’s closely following the fire services debate. He expressed concerns about the arrangement with the Janesville Fire Department and believes some changes are needed.

He’s not as well-rounded a candidate as Welch, however. Lippincott is an expert on fire services, but Welch has a firm grasp of the many issues affecting Milton.

The third candidate, Daniel Loofboro, seemed a bit lost in his interview with the editorial board. Oddly, he said his top priority would be to assist the Milton School District should the district’s $59.9 million facilities referendum fail on Election Day.

We gathered Loofboro is in the wrong race. He should have ran for school board instead of mayor.