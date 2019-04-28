“We must remember that life begins at home, and we must also remember that the future of humanity passes through the family.”

—Mother Teresa

For families with members fighting addiction, all their determination, effort, caring and grit sometimes aren’t enough.

The community needs to do more to support these families as they battle addiction. Who knows better how to help than a committed mother, father, sibling or grandparent?

Families are on the front lines in the war against addiction. Consider two grandmothers who spoke to The Gazette for a story on today’s front page about the challenges of raising their grandchildren. The grandmothers have put their retirements on hold and taken in grandchildren whose parents are addicted to opioids.

Rock County has seen a “huge increase” in the number of children removed from their homes and placed with relatives, and officials believe the opioid epidemic is one of the reasons why.

Raising a grandchild in 2019 is “a whole new, different, scary world,” one of the grandmas said.

She has attended support groups for families affected by the opioid epidemic, but they don’t directly address the issues facing a grandma raising a soon-to-be teen, she said.

She’s raising her grandson on her own and doesn’t know anyone else in the same situation. She wishes the county would help connect families and offer support groups.

That sounds like a good idea.

The state Department of Children and Families plans to use a federal grant to compile an online list of resources for child care, health care and support groups. It is also trying to create more resources for grandparents and foster families.

That’s something, but we’re hoping for more.

Meanwhile, Rock County is preparing a new kind of court aimed at delivering treatment for drug-addicted parents to improve the chances of them reuniting with children removed from their homes.

The new family drug treatment court will be “very actively involved” in parents’ substance abuse treatment. County officials described it as “supportive” and “intensive” and requiring “a higher level of engagement.”

Communities nationwide are implementing specialty courts focused more on treatment than punishment. It’s difficult to argue with the logic that helping parents recover from their addictions will help them be better parents and raise children more likely to succeed and less likely to follow their parents’ path to addiction.

Kate Luster, Rock County director of human services, said it might take a while to see results from the new family drug treatment court, but the idea is for children to spend less time in foster care because their parents will get more support in recovery. If it works, the result would be fewer out-of-home placements for children in the future.

“Even just reducing the length of time in care for kids provides relief to child welfare workers,” Luster said. “... When outcomes are better for families, the workload is less for child welfare workers.”

And when outcomes are better for families, that’s good for everybody.