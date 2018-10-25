Only in a political climate this bizarre could an incumbent overseeing a 2.9 percent unemployment rate find himself in a toss-up race against an opponent with no relevant governing experience.
That’s the reality facing Gov. Scott Walker. Democrats have somehow managed to generate doubts over the benefits of tax cuts, budget surpluses and economic growth.
We shouldn’t have to say it, but nothing can be taken for granted this election season: Wisconsin is better off today than it was in 2010 when Walker was first elected.
Walker has won tight races before, and nobody should discount his chances Nov. 6. But it’s troubling that so many people seem blind to Walker’s accomplishments. The neon sign above Walker flashes, “More than 200,000 jobs created,” though many people still complain.
They point out Walker fell short of his promise to create 250,000 private-sector jobs by the end of his first term. Maybe he was overly ambitious, but with unemployment below 3 percent for eight consecutive months, nearly anyone who wants a job can get one.
Everywhere you look, progress abounds. Walker has made several campaign stops in Rock County, most recently at Prent Corp. in Janesville, because there are so many success stories here, and Walker deserves some of the credit.
And yet, if one listens to Walker’s opponent, State Superintendent Tony Evers, you’d think life was better before Walker’s arrival. You’d think Walker’s initiative to freeze tuition at state universities harmed students. You’d think keeping property taxes low was irresponsible. You’d think economic development was a cancer on this state.
Make no mistake, electing Evers will reverse gains made, including on the property tax front. Many Democrats want to loosen state-imposed levy limits so school districts and municipalities can suck up more taxpayer money. But this election isn’t only about what Evers would tear down. It’s also about the future policies Walker and the Legislature won’t be able to enact with Evers in office.
For instance, Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, hopes to use the next legislative session to further lower income taxes, but there’s little chance of that happening with Evers at the helm. A political stalemate between Evers and a Republican-controlled Legislature could lead to economic stagnation for Wisconsin.
The one area that’s tripped up Walker is transportation infrastructure. While we admire his no-new-taxes mentality, it’s also put Wisconsin near the bottom of the nation for road quality. The gas tax hasn’t been increased for more than a decade, and Walker’s refusal to raise it is at odds with other Republican-led states, which are investing heavily in roadways to help spur economic development.
But of course Democrats would complain about infrastructure no matter what Walker does or doesn’t do, and we’re not counting on them to give Walker credit for any of his successes. Rather, we ask independent-minded voters to recognize the contributions Walker has made to Wisconsin and will continue to make (hopefully also for infrastructure) with a third term.
