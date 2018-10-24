Leah Vukmir has drawn criticism for aligning herself with President Donald Trump, but her campaign for U.S. Senate is more about touting Wisconsin’s successes than the federal government’s.
In seeking to unseat Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Vukmir has made one of her priorities giving more power to the states. She believes the states understand best how to govern themselves, whether that means running their own health-care systems or determining their own environmental policies.
She wants to cut down on “duplication of services,” she told The Gazette Editorial Board. States and the federal government are at odds on many issues, environmental policies in particular. We’re amazed the Walker administration has accomplished as much as it has while facing burdensome federal regulations.
Indeed, if not for federal rules, the $10 billion Foxconn development in Racine County could probably be completed sooner. The state exempted Foxconn from a lot paperwork, but federal smog and wetland regulations are bound to create ongoing headaches.
Vukmir’s campaign is about trusting Wisconsin officials, not Beltway bureaucrats, to make the right decisions. We admire Vukmir’s spirit, though she will be in for a nasty surprise should she win and learn how Washington, D.C., really works.
She’s not the first Republican to call for a balanced budget amendment, nor will she be the last to discover such an amendment has no hope of passing. Or, if it ever did, Congress would immediately find a way around it.
Vukmir’s sincerity about balancing budgets no doubt stems from her experience as a state senator in Madison, where legislators must pass a balanced budget every two years. But there’s one major difference between the Legislature and Congress, and it’s the reason why the federal government and deficits are inextricably linked: The federal government prints its own money, but the states cannot.
Vukmir provided the editorial board with no details on how she’d balance the budget, but count us among the most eager to see her future plans for chopping next year’s estimated $1 trillion deficit without increasing taxes.
If we had any complaint about Vukmir’s positions, it would be on tariffs. As a staunch Trump supporter, she’s as misinformed on this subject as the president and fails to grasp how tariffs threaten to cancel out the economic good that’s flowed from recent tax cuts.
We can only hope Vukmir changes her opinion as the casualties mount from Trump’s trade war with China. If Vukmir thinks Washington has a spending problem now, wait until a recession hits.
But at least Vukmir believes in the concept of fiscal responsibility, which is more than her opponent can say. Vukmir wants to shrink the federal government, while Baldwin wants to make it bigger. With the exception of tariffs, these two candidates disagree on most issues, and in Vukmir, voters would be electing someone who realizes Washington is out of control, both as a regulator and a spender.
