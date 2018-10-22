State Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, brings to the Assembly a passion for public education that few other legislators rival. As a Milton School Board member, Vruwink also has a window into the challenges facing school districts, and he’s quick to offer up solutions.
The Gazette Editorial Board disagrees with some of Vruwink’s ideas, such as eliminating state-imposed levy limits that prevent school boards from indiscriminately hiking tax rates, but we recognize Vruwink addresses education policy from a position of deep knowledge and personal experience.
As a retired history teacher and softball coach, Vruwink has given much already to the Milton community, and he continues to contribute as the 43rd Assembly District representative.
His opponent, Gabriel Szerlong, also has roots in Milton, though he’d benefit from serving as a school board or city council member before making the leap into state politics. He’s not quite ready to serve in the Assembly.
Szerlong said he’s running, in part, because Vruwink “has gotten absolutely nothing passed,” and Szerlong’s right in that Vruwink belongs to the minority party, and Republicans run the Capitol. But Vruwink has worked on bipartisan measures, including for veterans, and he’s as “pro-business” as can be expected for a Democrat.
Vruwink said the Legislature rushed the deal to subsidize the construction of Foxconn’s manufacturing plant in Racine County, but he’s not outright opposed to subsidy packages, especially those targeting green industries and infrastructure.
Another reason we’re endorsing Vruwink is he’s better equipped than his opponent to navigate the complexities of health care.
Szerlong mentioned health care as one of his priorities, but he had no new ideas to share and at times seemed confused. He said he wanted “to go to a direct pay system,” which he explained as permitting patients to pay health-care bills in installments. But health-care providers already allow patients to break up large bills into installments, and so what’s Szerlong adding to the discussion? We didn’t gather much.
Szerlong graduated from UW-Whitewater last year, earning degrees in political science and public administration. He did internships with the offices of House Speaker Paul Ryan and Gov. Scott Walker, and he also worked as a legislative assistant in Madison. Given his experience, we would have expected him to have a firmer grasp of health-care issues.
Vruwink is a dependable legislator who understands the concerns of his constituents. We caution him against pursuing policies that would lead to local governments jacking up property taxes, but we nevertheless support his candidacy.
