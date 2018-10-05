The ghost of Act 10’s unfinished business is haunting Rock County this October, creating division among unions with too much power and administrators with too little.
County Administrator Josh Smith is doing what he can to save tax dollars—nearly $177,000—by proposing to strip the protective status of correctional officers (though Smith denies saving money is his motive). Correctional officers are predictably complaining, but the stakes wouldn’t be so high if not for the Legislature carving into Act 10 exemptions for law enforcement officers and firefighters.
The 2011 law created a set of winners (law enforcement and firefighters) and losers (every other unionized public employee). It’s no surprise Rock County correctional officers are lobbying fiercely to be included among the winners. If they lose their protective status, the officers won’t be considered law enforcement and will lose their ability to collectively bargain over wages and working conditions.
Correctional officers would have less to lose today if Act 10 had treated all public employees the same. But Act 10’s exemptions for police and firefighters perpetuate the false notion that some public employees are more important than others, though we know teachers and other public employees give as much to their communities as police and firefighters.
Imagine, for instance, if teachers could put into their contracts a provision that allowed them to wash their personal vehicles at work like Janesville firefighters currently do. That’s no joke. The firefighters are wrestling with City Manager Mark Freitag over whether their contract allows them to wash their personal cars at fire stations on city time.
In Wednesday’s editorial, we argued the firefighters union contract allows this practice, but herein creeps the ghost of Act 10’s unfinished business. This dispute never would have happened were it not for the Act 10 exemption for firefighters.
Both Freitag and Smith are trying to control spending, but they need more help. Unfortunately, the authors of Act 10—Republican lawmakers and Gov. Scott Walker—have said nothing this campaign season about bringing police and firefighters into Act 10. Indeed, they haven’t seriously considered the idea in the seven years since Act 10’s passage.
Meanwhile, union operatives continue to become more emboldened. Act 10 reined in public unions, but unions are betting they’ll make gains in the Nov. 6 elections. If they do, Freitag’s and Smith’s jobs won’t get any easier, and they could get a whole lot more difficult.
