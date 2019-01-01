YMCA of North Rock County CEO Tom Den Boer, Board President Jeff Jensen and others in YMCA leadership appear to be stonewalling a group of 52 YMCA members and former members seeking information about the nonprofit’s operations and finances.
After being rebuffed for months, the group signed a Dec. 20 letter to the board of directors demanding the information’s release. Maybe the YMCA is being managed properly, but the leadership’s refusal to provide financial and legal documents only creates more doubts about the Y’s direction.
Indeed, the leadership risks losing the trust and confidence of the whole community, not merely the 52 letter signers, if the leadership continues to dismiss the group’s concerns. If there’s nothing wrong with how the YMCA is being run, Den Boer and Jensen have nothing to fear in releasing the records.
The 52 named in the letter aren’t the kind of people who complain to hear their own voices. These are respected, long-time area residents. They include attorneys, certified public accountants, business owners and a school principal, and they say they’ve gone public with their concerns after months of trying to get YMCA leadership to cooperate.
The most disturbing allegation is that the board hasn’t released financial documents requested by members, including IRS Form 990s for the YMCA and its charitable foundation. The YMCA is required under law to release the 990s, and it should also in good faith release other documents requested by the group, including audited financial statements from the past three years, any amendments to the bylaws and articles of incorporation and meeting minutes.
There’s also allegations the YMCA leadership expelled or suspended members who’ve sought this information. Paul Murphy, one of the 52 letter signers, said Den Boer sent him an email telling Murphy his membership is under review and that he’d be considered “trespassing” if he came onto Y property.
As troubling as Murphy’s allegations are, equally concerning is Den Boer’s and Jensen’s failure to adequately address them now that they’ve become public. An undated letter from Jensen addressed to Murphy smacks of arrogance and stonewalling.
Rather than allay concerns, Jensen’s response gives the Dec. 20 letter even more credence. Jensen doesn’t provide the financial documentation requested but refers Murphy to a website that collects financial records of nonprofit organizations. From what we can tell, the latest YMCA financial information available there is from 2016, not the “current” year as indicated in the response letter.
In the same letter, Jensen also admonishes Murphy for contacting other board of director members, telling Murphy that he obtained an email list “without authorization” (as if Murphy needs “authorization”).
Murphy and other YMCA members have been seeking documents from the YMCA since January 2018. One year later, they’re still waiting for an adequate response.
Den Boer and Jensen need to know: This is no way to run a nonprofit organization.
Transparency is what’s needed.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse