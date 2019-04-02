Of course the Beloit Town Board is abandoning its incorporation effort. It never stood a chance of getting approval without an incorporation application dramatically different from the one the state Incorporation Review Board rejected last year.

That proposal flunked four of the state’s six benchmarks. Greed became this proposal’s downfall. Town officials went out of their way to include within the proposed village’s boundaries the Alliant Energy plants, hoping to generate millions of dollars in revenue for the would-be village.

Not surprisingly, the Incorporation Review Board flagged the borders, stating they didn’t meet standards for compactness and homogeneity.

The only plan the Incorporation Review Board likely would have taken seriously would have been one without the energy plants within would-be village’s borders. But the town would never dare craft such a proposal because, in our opinion, the whole point of this incorporation scheme was to capture tax revenue from the energy plants.

The town board dropped its incorporation dreams Monday, and we hope the town and the city of Beloit can now focus on repairing the damage caused by the town’s proposal.

Town officials denied their proposal had anything to do with the energy plants and concocted some silly alternative explanations, the most absurd being that the town wanted to incorporate to protect its border, as if the city of Beloit were a foreign nation.

As city officials repeatedly pointed out, the city of Beloit cannot annex town territory without the consent of the property owners. Town residents occasionally do agree to annexation to receive city water and sewer services, but there’s no mass exodus from the town to the city.

Most people are happy to live in the town, and nobody is trying to force them to join the city.

About the same time the town filed its incorporation petition, it decided to withdraw from the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce and Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation. The move was wrongheaded, and the town realized its mistake because it has rejoined both organizations. Towns aren’t islands, and the most successful ones take a regional approach to economic development. When companies decide to locate in a particular city or town, all area residents stand to benefit. Now that incorporation is dead, or nearly so, the town can put all its energies into advancing its economic development interests.

Strangely, Beloit Town Chairwoman Diane Greenlee left the door open Monday for reviving the incorporation effort. She said the town has “probably gone as far as we can go at this point. We need to regroup and reassess some of the pros and cons involved.”

We hope her comments are just face-saving rhetoric.

There’s no good reason to revisit this issue for the foreseeable future.