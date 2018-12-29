Three major stories—downtown Janesville revitalization, the 1st Congressional District race and the UW-Whitewater chancellor’s scandal—inform this year’s list of top newsmakers. As happens whenever we compile a short list such as this, many people worthy of consideration are left out. Do you have in mind someone who didn’t make our list? Send us a letter to the editor (250 words or fewer) and tell us why that person should have been included.
Mark Freitag. The Janesville city manager solidified his reputation this year as a doer. His administration has made more improvements to the downtown in a single year—a new town square, fitness area and festival street—than Freitag’s predecessors managed over the past two decades. His administration also moved quickly to tear out the Monterey Dam, despite outcry from a small group of opponents. He’s shown an ability to make tough—if at times unpopular—decisions, a hallmark of an effective leader. A cooperative city council has helped Freitag, supporting him amid criticisms and giving him the latitude necessary to implement the ARISE initiative, downtown’s revitalization plan.
Jim Grafft. The owner of the downtown Monterey Hotel made news this year for doing nothing and allowing the hotel to fall into disrepair. The city issued a raze-or-repair order in September, and Grafft submitted plans for repairing it. The dilapidated hotel casts a shadow over downtown revitalization efforts, and city officials are understandably eager to address this eyesore. Grafft has said he wants to renovate the building into upscale housing, but he first wants the city to provide a parking solution. Grafft has taken on other projects, such as the Venue, to improve the downtown, but the crumbling Monterey Hotel threatens to define Grafft’s legacy.
Paul Ryan. The House speaker thrust Janesville into the national spotlight in 2012, when he joined the Republican presidential ticket as Mitt Romney’s running mate. He became a GOP symbol for fiscal conservatism, though he struggled to implement his agenda as infighting among Republicans made him at times look more like babysitter than House speaker. Despite dealing with an impulsive president and a fractured GOP, Ryan shepherded through Congress a substantial tax cut last year, giving the economy a boost. His reputation as a deficit hawk took a hit, however, as Republicans failed to bring spending under control, ballooning the deficit to an estimated $970 billion this year. Ryan made a shrewd decision in retiring at the end of his term, and so he won’t have to clean up the mess. That will be the job of his successor, Bryan Steil, also from Janesville.
Cathy Myers. The Janesville School Board member nearly derailed the Democratic Party’s plan to run Randy Bryce for the 1st Congressional District seat. After Paul Ryan announced his retirement in April and news emerged about Bryce’s lengthy arrest record, Myers became a legitimate alternative to Bryce. Perhaps she would have won the Democratic primary if details about Bryce’s criminal history had become public sooner and Democrats hadn’t poured so much money into Bryce’s campaign. Bryce didn’t stand a chance against Bryan Steil, as 1st District voters weren’t about to embarrass the district by electing somebody with so little respect for the law.
Beverly Kopper. The UW-Whitewater chancellor’s career imploded in short order after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel filed an open records request for documents related to sexual harassment allegations against Kopper’s husband, Alan “Pete” Hill. She first acknowledged her husband’s troubles in September, nearly three months after the UW System banned Hill from campus. Some people immediately called for her resignation, but Kopper waited until this month to announce she is stepping down as chancellor. She’ll be moving into a psychology professor position starting in August 2019. Starting Jan. 1, she’ll go on paid leave, continuing to draw on her $242,760 chancellor salary. It’s a good deal for Kopper but not so much for taxpayers.
