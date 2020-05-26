Thumbs up to Beloit's testing efforts. It's no surprise Rock County is experiencing a spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. The city of Beloit last week offered testing for anyone who was symptomatic or believed they had been exposed to the virus. By identifying more cases, Beloit will be better able to track the virus' spread and, hopefully, isolate individuals exposed to the virus. Aggressive testing has been key to slowing the virus' spread in nations experiencing an economic recovery. Strict adherence to social-distancing guidelines has also proven helpful.
Thumbs down to Memorial Day parties. The anti-maskers decided to use the holiday to show the world just how little they care about the coronavirus. These tough hombres decided to mingle with friends, have a few beers and say, "(expletive) social distancing." Then they ranted about the conspiracy to turn Americans into slaves of the new world order--or something like that. While local governments and hospitals continue to battle the virus, too many people think the worst is behind them. But ignoring social-distancing guidelines will come at a price, and the community will pay through more infections and, sadly, more deaths.
Thumbs down to portraying absentee voting as fraudulent. Some Republicans are convinced absentee voting benefits Democrats, though how exactly they haven't made clear. President Trump fired a tweet last week threatening to withhold federal funding for Michigan after the state decided to send out 7.7 million absentee ballot applications. The state is headed down the "VOTER FRAUD path," he claimed. Trump cannot seem to grasp this issue isn't about him. Increasing absentee voting is about helping to reduce the spread of coronavirus at polling locations. If Trump loses in the fall, it won't be because of some vast conspiracy. It will be because a majority of voters decided they want a change.
Thumbs up to Janesville School District decision not to pay spring coaches. We previously editorialized that local governments should lay off or furlough employees who aren't needed now, and we stand by the district's decision not to pay spring coaches. Some school board members say these coaches are still working with spring athletes, but the fact remains there are no spring sports. And if there are no fall sports, fall coaches shouldn't be paid, either. The district is facing severe budget cuts, and it doesn't have the luxury to be paying coaches who, in every practical sense, don't have a team to coach. This is the new COVID-19 reality, but many athletes, their parents and coaches seem to be in denial.