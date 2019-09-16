Thumbs up to Janesville water award. Knowing you are drinking the finest tap water in the state should take some of the sting out of your water bill increasing by 53%. Then again, maybe not. But it's still good to know Janesville's water ranks among the state's best, at least according to the Wisconsin Section of the American Water Works Association. The organization awarded Janesville its top prize at the association's convention this year. Past winners include Madison last year, Arcadia in 2017, Green Bay in 2016 and Wisconsin Rapids in 2015. Janesville Water Utility Director David Botts should celebrate the award while he can. He'll be getting plenty of angry calls after residents get their bills with an average increase of $22.45 per quarter.

Thumbs up to paying for improvements in cash. On the bright side of that 53% water rate hike approved by the Public Service Commission this month, the city intends to pay for water main improvements in cash instead of borrowing. Only one other city in the state, Marshfield, uses this arrangement, according to the commission. This means rate payers will pay more up front for water main maintenance but less in the long run because they won't be paying interest on debt. Households are better off when they pay with cash rather than credit, and the same holds true for municipalities. Janesville also should consider taking a debt-free approach to road repairs and other ongoing maintenance.

Thumbs down to Rep. Amy Loudenbeck avoiding the issue. The Republican from Clinton wouldn't discuss with The Gazette a legislative committee, which she sits on, that's holding up settlements arranged by Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat. She responded last week by emailing a statement that avoids the core issue—the ill-advised legislation that Republicans adopted in a lame-duck session last year to force Kaul to get the committee's approval to settle cases. In her statement, Loudenbeck complained about Kaul not joining a settlement with Purdue Pharma over the opioid crisis. The problem isn't this particular case, but the many cases Kaul is trying to settle but can't because of the committee's interference.

Thumbs down to Evers scrapping public records website. Former Gov. Scott Walker didn't inspire fuzzy feelings during Sunshine Week, the annual celebration of access to public records. But he did further open government in some ways, including through the creation of a website that tracked state agencies' compliance with record requests. It's worth noting Walker received an award from the Freedom of Information Council in 2018, in part, for his efforts to track record requests. Gov. Tony Evers administration has dumped the website, however, claiming staff time and energy are "better spent on responding to actual records request." Maybe that's true. Or maybe his staff doesn't like the idea of being held accountable.