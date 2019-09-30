Thumbs down to killing medical marijuana proposals. Maybe if state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald had somebody in his family who might benefit from medical marijuana, he wouldn't be so quick to dismiss proposals to legalize it here. He should talk to his colleague, Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, whose grandfather used medical marijuana to regain his appetite while suffering from lung and bone cancer. "I believe it added months to his life," Testin said in a Sept. 22 column. Fitzgerald is so obsessed with stonewalling Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' agenda that he can't bring himself to support Testin's new proposal to legalize medical marijuana. For Fitzgerald, toeing the partisan line is apparently more important than reducing people's suffering.

Thumbs down to belittling youth protesters. It's one thing for adults to poke fun at each other for their political stances, but it's unfortunate that many adults joined in bashing teens for taking part in the climate change protests last week. Even President Trump couldn't resist, mocking 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg for speaking out at the United Nations headquarters. Critics say these teens have been brainwashed by their parents and teachers, implying that teens who believe climate change is a hoax are the freethinkers. Teens take cues from the adults in their lives, but that doesn't mean they can't arrive at their own conclusions and make their own decisions on whether to protest. They deserve credit for being engaged, including the dozen or so who gathered in Janesville outside the Rock County Courthouse.

Thumbs up to some normalcy in the Milton School District. District residents voted at their annual meeting to increase the tax levy this year by about 25%, reflecting the passage last year of a $59.9 million referendum. Most important, they showed a willingness to work together. Some people at the meeting pushed for more transparency and better access to budget documents, and district officials seemed to agree. "We can probably do a better job of making it (detailed budget information) available," School Board President Joe Martin said. After witnessing Martin complain weeks ago about the burden of having to fulfill open records requests, we're heartened to see Martin committed to doing a "better job."

Thumbs up to support offered for Janesville Mall site. City officials and residents have the right idea in promoting a committee's recommendation to put an indoor sports complex at the mall. The mall arguably stands to benefit the most, gaining large amounts of foot traffic for its stores and restaurants. Ultimately, a revitalized mall anchored by a sports complex is preferable to a cemetery on Milton Avenue for bankrupt retailers. The mall's new owners have said they must think outside the traditional mall setup and bring in new types of ventures. The indoor sports complex might represent the mall's best hope for a turnaround. If the financial terms are fair to taxpayers, city officials should seriously consider pursuing this site.