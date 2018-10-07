Thumbs up to Art and Barbara Bushue. The Clinton couple has injected some much-needed levity into the gloominess of our partisan politics. Art backs the Republican candidates with signs on his side of a white line painted in their front yard, while Barbara backs the Democrats. They don't agree on cable news, either, and "have been known to hide remotes," Barbara told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. What's endearing about their differences is they don't let them define their relationship. They disagree, sometimes vehemently, but as Art says, "Barbara and I, we're best buddies. We joke with each other. She is my best friend." If only partisans could treat each other with some of the goodwill that binds Art and Barbara, the world of politics would be a better place.
Thumbs up to Blackhawk Community Credit Union proposal. Not even we, among the community's loudest cheerleaders for Janesville downtown redevelopment, could have imagined the downtown getting this kind of boost: a $30 million, 130,000-square-foot, four story development to employ nearly 200 people. Make no mistake, this proposal never would have happened without the ARISE initiatives. Critics of ARISE have complained with each new project--from the construction of a town square to the two-way conversion of Milwaukee and Court streets--and they're now being proven completely and totally wrong. Far from being a boondoggle, ARISE is doing better than expected in luring private investment to the downtown. The credit union hopes to break ground on its new headquarters by next fall. Have the ARISE skeptics finally run out of things to complain about?
Thumbs up to SHINE closer to building. Speaking of skeptics, we've been one of sorts on SHINE Medical Technologies' project on the south side of Janesville. But we're happy to report we've almost become believers. Not too long ago, it appeared SHINE couldn't raise the funds it needed to build a plant to manufacture the radioisotope molybdenum-99. But last week, the Janesville Plan Commission approved permits the company needs to start construction, and the company could start building next spring. SHINE recently finished building a prototype facility, which it expects to be operational this winter. Delays have plagued SHINE, but a breakthrough suddenly appears possible.
Thumbs down to the new name for UW-Rock County. Under the reorganization plan implemented this summer, UW-Rock County became University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at Rock County. Try to say that five times fast. It's a mouthful and completely unnecessary. We've supported the reorganization as a way to preserve the Rock County campus, but there's no need to try to make the reorganization part of the name. The private sector tries to avoid turning company names into tongue twisters. Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital purchased Heinz in 2013 (later to be merged with Kraft), but you don't say, "Pass the Berkshire Hathaway 3G Capital Heinz." So, the moral of this story is to simply keep University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at Rock County known as UW-Rock County.
