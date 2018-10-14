Thumbs down to city confusing the downtown parking issue. In 2017, the city counted the number of off-street parking spots in downtown Janesville. In 2018, it counted again. The finding: Downtown has hundreds more off-street parking stalls this year than last. Actually, it doesn’t. The city this year counted a larger area, looping in parking at JPAC and the Hedberg Public Library well south of downtown’s core. As downtown businesses complain about a lack of parking and Janesville tries to get a handle on the situation, it doesn’t help that the city changed the parameters of its parking count.
Thumbs up to charging fees for TIF requests. The new fee will send a message that arranging tax incremental financing deals takes effort, and developers without serious plans need not apply. If city staff is willing to spend time crafting proposals for developers, the least developers can do is pay for that staff time. After all, residents have to pay for all sorts of services, such as building permits. The city isn’t asking for much, either, only $10,000 or 1 percent of the financing request (whichever is smaller). TIFs originally targeted blighted industrial areas, but now they’re used nearly everywhere, including for rental housing. We support TIF use, but developers should have a financial stake in their TIF requests.
Thumbs up to capping Milton referendum at $60 million. A Milton School District committee last week took a big step toward devising a referendum that a majority of voters would support. Previous referendums failed because the district pursued a new high school, despite voter outcry over the proposal. A $60 million plan should allow the district to address facility needs, namely maintenance and restoration of outdated buildings, and satisfy critics of previous referendums. It's too early to declare Milton on the path to passing a referendum, but this committee finally appears committed to getting something accomplished.
Thumbs up to taking survey on indoor sports site. Residents sometimes complain the city doesn't listen to them, though they don't take advantage of opportunities to provide input. A consultant hired by the city to study the feasibility of building a new indoor sports facility is asking residents to take a survey to gauge their interest in a new recreation center. The survey is online (www.ci.janesville.wi.us/indoorsportscomplexsurvey), and so most residents should have no problem participating. (Paper copies are available at City Hall at the recreation division office.) Now's your chance to be heard in a way that makes a positive difference.
