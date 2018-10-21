Thumbs down to rejecting developer's plan. Once again a developer has proposed building much-needed rental housing, and once again the Janesville Plan Commission has rejected the proposal. This time, a developer wants to build both single- and multifamily housing on the north side between McCormick Drive and North Wright Road. The commission rejected DK Partnership's request last week to change the city's comprehensive plan to accommodate the proposed development of 25 percent single-family homes, 7 percent townhouses and 68 percent multifamily.
City leaders snubbed a different developer last year in rejecting plans to build rental units near the Briar Crest neighborhood, also on the north side. The two situations have similarities in that neighbors flocked to the plan commission to oppose the developments. In each case, the neighbors wanted to live next to single-family homes and expressed an aversion to rental housing. Also in each case, neighbors complained the developments would cause too much traffic congestion.
Dan Weitzel of DK Partnership said he's going to try to come up with "better solution," and we encourage the city officials to work with him.
Thumbs up to Mistie Bass' return. Arguably the greatest female athlete to come out of a Janesville high school, Bass plans to visit her hometown Nov. 8 to speak at a fundraising event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Janesville Multicultural Teachers Scholarship. The Parker graduate led the school to state basketball championships in 2000 and 2001, and she went on to have a successful career in the WNBA. It's unfortunate Bass, who is black, hasn't had more reasons to come to Janesville. Her past here isn't all pleasant memories. The last time she visited, she told Gazette columnist Anna Marie Lux, people stared at her and friends at a restaurant. "It wasn't a 'Oh-that's-Mistie-Bass' stare. It was a stare that made us feel unwelcome," she said. "It brought back not-so-good memories from high school." Her return is an opportunity to thank her for all that she gave this community. It's also a reminder of the work Janesville still must do to make people of color feel welcome.
Thumbs down to Rock County clinic closing. We hope other area agencies will fill a void and continue serving the estimated 1,000 people who have visited the First Choice Health Center so far this year. Fewer people are using the clinic than in the past, but there's still plenty of low-income residents who need its important services, such as STD testing. Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties operates the center and is closing it for financial reasons. As a community, we should work to identify alternatives for the soon-to-be-former clients, so they don't go without care.
