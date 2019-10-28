Thumbs down to 'toxic' behavior among jurors. Rarely does the jury become a bigger story than the man accused of murder. But that's what happened Thursday after Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory declared a mistrial in the Julian Collazo case. She lamented the jury's inability to get along, let alone reach a consensus. McCrory's bailiff called the situation "toxic," responding to claims of physical threats made among jurors. Jurors even had to be separated, and some of them were in tears as they told McCrory they couldn't make a decision. Mistrials sometimes happen, and our disappointment isn't with the jurors not reaching a verdict. Rather, we're disappointed with the lack of civility and the behind-the-scenes drama becoming the focus of the case.

Thumbs down to District Attorney David O'Leary. With a Gazette reporter in pursuit, he scooted out of the courtroom and made no comment after McCrory declared a mistrial Thursday. O'Leary doesn't seem to handle setbacks well. If the case doesn't now get settled with a plea agreement, he'll have to prepare for another trial, and judging from the defense's strategy to shift blame onto a girlfriend of the accused murderer, there's no guarantee O'Leary would emerge victorious. Regardless, O'Leary is an elected official and owes it to voters to speak publicly about one of the highest-profile trials he's overseen in years. People want to know what he thought of the outcome and how he intends to proceed. Some DAs hold news conferences after a big case like this. O'Leary couldn't even muster a comment on his way out of the courtroom.

Thumbs up to turning 177-year-old home into a commercial kitchen. It's easier to justify saving a historical structure when it serves a useful purpose. The Rock County Historical Society wants to make the Wilson-King Stone House useful by remodeling it into a commercial kitchen and allowing the society to host catered events there, such as weddings. Some members of the Janesville Plan Commission questioned last week whether the renovations would undermine the structure's historical integrity. But they should be excited about the proposal because an event center will help generate money the society needs to continue its mission to preserve this building and others like it.

Thumbs up to process to amend state constitution. This is the right way to take away the governor's authority, if that's what the Legislature and Wisconsin voters want to do. GOP lawmakers held a hearing this month on amending the state constitution to reduce the governor's veto powers, though it's only the start of a long amendment process. This is in stark contrast to the process GOP lawmakers used last year to curb Gov. Tony Evers' powers before he took office. The Legislature sidestepped the public during a frantic lame-duck session to pass multiple bills for outgoing Gov. Scott Walker to sign. Fortunately, the state constitution can't be changed in such willy-nilly fashion. Along with a statewide referendum, constitutional amendments must pass consecutive legislative sessions.