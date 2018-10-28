Thumbs down to Trump's anti-voting remark. On his visit to Wisconsin last week, President Trump tried to rally his base and encouraged his supporters to vote Tuesday. That's perfectly fine. But we take issue with one of his remarks, "Now, if you're going to vote Democrat, don't bother." In a democracy, everyone should be encouraged to vote, regardless of political affiliation. The Gazette Editorial Board endorsed several Republicans this year, including some Trump backers, but we'd never tell Democrats to stay home Election Day. Democracy loses legitimacy when opposition parties feel like their votes doesn't count or matter. Voting rights cannot be taken for granted, especially amid concerns about foreign nations attempting to interfere in U.S. elections.
Thumbs up to early voting. Janesville officials report nearly 1,200 people have voted ahead of the Nov. 6 election, and the city's on track to issue 5,500 absentee ballots, exceeding early voting in the 2014 midterm election by nearly 1,000 absentee ballots. Making it easier for people to vote can only be good for democracy. Indeed, nobody has an excuse not to vote anymore because you don't even have to leave your house to do it. All it takes is visiting a website, myvote.wi.gov, printing out a ballot and mailing it to your county clerk's office.
Thumbs down to Randy Bryce's nonparticipation. The Gazette sent all candidates questions for our Oct. 31 special section previewing the Nov. 6 election. The 1st Congressional District candidate was the only one not to reply. Knowing Bryce and his personal history, we're not surprised he didn't make an effort. After all, he couldn't even stay current on child-support payments, and the state of Wisconsin ended up placing a lien on his property in 2015. That Bryce is the best the Democratic Party has to offer says a lot about the state of our politics. In an Oct. 21 editorial, we outlined why Bryce shouldn't be elected. Now, we can tack on another reason: He doesn't care enough about voters to provide a local newspaper with information about his positions.
Thumbs up to 13 new homes for the east side. Rising prices for existing homes has been pushing more buyers toward new construction, but that trend has been slow to emerge in Janesville. Hopefully, these homes--to be added to Emerald Estates near Sandhill Drive and Harmony Town Hall Road--are a sign of things to come. Unfortunately, the housing market is facing some headwinds, with interest rates rising and 30-year mortgages hovering near 5 percent. Nationally, new-home sales tumbled to the lowest level in two years, though hurricanes in Florida and South Carolina are partially to blame. The good news for buyers is the market may be starting to tip back in their favor.
