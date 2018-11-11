Thumbs down to post-election shenanigans. Republican leaders claimed in the days after Tuesday's election to having a eureka moment about Gov. Scott Walker. They suddenly think Walker amassed too much power over the past eight years. But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald are fooling nobody in their bid to weaken the governor's office before Tony Evers, a Democrat, takes office in January. Any attempt to handcuff Evers because he belongs to the "other party" would smack of the kind of partisan shenanigans the public has come to detest. Furthermore, Republicans might someday regret this power grab should a Republican return to the governor's mansion and discover Democrats running the Legislature. It was Walker, remember, who signed into law the rule that prevented an automatic recount in his loss to Evers.
Thumbs up to Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson. We'd be remiss if we failed to mention the county's election web page performed seamlessly for the public and our staff of reporters Tuesday. We were admittedly nervous about election night and had grown impatient with repeated failures. In an Aug. 23 editorial, "No more excuses. Fix the election web page," we wrote, "As it stands, the election web page has experienced glitches in six elections in two years, preventing voters from obtaining timely voting results." But if this web page functions in future elections like it did Tuesday, you won't hear us complain anymore. On this issue, we're willing to treat the Nov. 6 election as a new beginning for the clerk's office.
Thumbs up to Delavan-Darien referendum passing. We had hoped voters weren't keen on starving their school district of funds, and we're pleased the measure passed last week by a wide margin, 854 votes. Its passage could lead to the reopening of Darien Elementary, which closed this year after a referendum failed in April. The referendum defeat in April also prompted the school district to lay off 39 teachers. District officials appeared to learn from that debacle, however, and solicited voters' input before crafting the referendum that passed Tuesday. But Delavan-Darien isn't in the clear. Enrollment is declining, and a majority of Darien residents (see below) say they want to consider leaving the district.
Thumbs down to other Darien referendum passing. This referendum seeks to study options for leaving the Delavan-Darien School District and stems from the school board's decision to close Darien Elementary after April's failed referendum to increase funding. Should the school board decide to reopen Darien Elementary, the chest-thumbing might die down. But a nasty turf war could ensue if the school remains closed. Darien voters should be advised: Leaving the district won't come cheap. It would lead to duplication of services and administrative positions, likely raising costs for both groups of taxpayers. Darien voters who want to leave the district should be careful what the wish for, lest they get it.
