Thumbs up to eggnog. We did some soul searching since our notorious "thumbs down" to eggnog last year and had a profound realization: Eggnog is delicious. How could we have ever snubbed this creamy, nutmeggy goodness? It's also turned easily and triumphantly into an alcoholic drink. Just add some brandy, and, ta-da, there's your Tom and Jerry. We're planning to sip some this year while listening to Diana Ross' new holiday album, "Wonderful Christmas Time." Nothing beats hearing that silky, smooth voice as the steam from your Tom and Jerry wafts into your nostrils.
Thumbs up to incandescent Christmas lights. Another way to say it is, "Thumbs down to LED lights," but we want to keep this year's holiday-themed "thumbs" positive (see the above ode to eggnog). Most people probably threw out their incandescent Christmas lights five years ago, and so we salute the brave few who've clung to their incandescent inventory, despite these lights' new-found reputation as both safety hazard and electricity hog. And to think, people long ago decorated their trees with candles. Candles! Ah, yes, to live on the edge with a string of incandescent Christmas tree lights.
Thumbs up to corded power tools. If you thought the entry about incandescent bulbs was lame, brace yourself for this one: Cordless tools are overrated. Seriously, how many times have you needed a drill without an electrical receptacle within 5 feet? A lot, you say. In that case, plug in an extension cord. Problem solved. Plus, with corded tools, you don't have a half-dozen battery chargers cluttering your workshop. And don't forget: Someday those batteries are going to wear out, and replacing them costs almost as much as the tool itself. Sure, cordless tools are a must-have for professionals, especially for outdoor work. But as you pen that Christmas list, reflect deeply on this question: Do you need another cordless tool or would the corded version work just fine?
Thumbs down to holiday remakes. Well, we unfortunately couldn't finish this editorial without being a Grinch about something, and so we're down on holiday remakes. Speaking of the Grinch, how many different movie versions of this timeless Dr. Seuss story are necessary—one for every Who in Whoville? The answer is none. Got that? None! There doesn't need to be a single movie about the Grinch because you cannot—repeat cannot—improve upon the original Dr. Seuss 1957 story. It's probably a proven fact that any remake of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" will be inferior to the book and even inferior to the previous remake. Hollywood, of course, doesn't care, and it will remake the Grinch and countless other classics so long as a deceased author's family is willing to sell the movie rights and take a 50 percent cut from any merchandising revenue. Yes, we're feeling our Grinch today.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse