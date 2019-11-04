Thumbs up to trick-or-treaters. Trick-or-treating numbers were down this year, judging from the scene in Janesville on Halloween night. Some neighborhoods seemed almost void of trick-or-treaters, as evidenced by the large quantity of leftover candy at some people's homes. But last week's rare Halloween snowstorm, though it provided a legitimate excuse for parents and kids to skip trick-or-treating this year, didn't discourage everyone. Credit those kids who braved the cold and knocked on doors, despite frozen fingers, to gather their fair share of loot. They deserved more than anyone else to gorge themselves on Snickers, M&Ms, Dum-Dums and whatever other cavity-inducing junk they collected.

Thumbs up to opening Milwaukee Street bridge early. The state Department of Transportation hasn't said when it expects the bridge to reopen, and we fear the closure could last all winter. That's why we like the city's idea to open one lane of the bridge sooner rather than later, creating a much-needed connection to West Milwaukee Street, where businesses have been suffering for nearly a year. With the holiday shopping season starting soon, it's important to give shoppers better access to these businesses, whose owners never imagined the bridge's construction would last this long. High water is preventing crews from finishing the job, but if it's possible to open it early, the DOT should seriously consider the city's proposal.

Thumbs up to lawsuit over shelter denial. A group seeking to open a domestic violence shelter is suing to get a Walworth County judge to overturn the Elkhorn City Council's rejection of the plan in August. Council members employed some flimsy arguments to stop a project to turn a former medical building into a New Beginnings APFV shelter. One member even did measurements at the site, complaining the driveway wasn't big enough and the parking space was inadequate. This city council put on a clinic in how to nitpick a proposal. It's no wonder New Beginnings alleges the council's decision was "arbitrary and unreasonable."

Thumbs down to Assembly speaker politicizing climate change task force. Robin Vos seems to view all things proposed by Gov. Tony Evers as part of a left-wing plot to defeat Republicans. The Assembly speaker's paranoia showed last week as he criticized the formation of a task force to investigate the effects of climate change on Wisconsin. The task force includes several business representatives, including from We Energies, Johnson Controls, American Family Insurance and Roger Rebout & Sons Farm of Janesville. It also includes members of Evers' cabinet and both Republican and Democratic legislators. Sure, this task force complements Evers' agenda, but that doesn't negate the importance of planning for the effects of climate change, whether on agriculture, utility infrastructure or flood plains.