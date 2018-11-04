Thumbs up to Ryan sticking up for the Constitution. You don't have to be a legal scholar to grasp the 14th Amendment: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States." Last week, House Speaker Paul Ryan dismissed President Trump's idea to end birthright citizenship for babies born to illegal immigrants, prompting Trump to rebuke Ryan in a tweet. Ryan and other conservatives advocate a plain-text interpretation of the Constitution, knowing the 231-year-old document becomes meaningless if we don't follow what it says. Ryan probably also recognizes Republicans will lose all credibility in defending the Second Amendment if they start disregarding other amendments that don't fit their political agendas.
Trump is right about the nation needing immigration reform. But attempting to rewrite the Constitution through an executive order is as destructive as it is politically stupid (not to mention hypocritical, considering President Obama's frequent abuse of executive orders). On the eve of Election Day, Trump's idea has forced Republican candidates to side either with their party's leader or against the Constitution. Republicans could accomplish more by advocating widely-supported policies, such as mandating all employers use the federal E-Verify system to prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining jobs. Instead, Trump tossed a grenade into Republican campaigns, leaving candidates no choice but to take cover.
Thumbs up to debate moderators. Moderators Bob Hague, news director of the Wisconsin Radio Network, and Susan Johnson, associate professor of political science at UW-Whitewater, interjected a few times during the debate Wednesday between 1st Congressional District candidates Randy Bryce and Bryan Steil. Determining when to cut off candidates and refocus them isn't always easy. Moderators must balance giving candidates equal time and permitting candidates to counter their opponents' points. For instance, when the candidates' exchanges on health care turned into bickering, the moderators cut them off and moved to other issues. In taking control, the moderators helped the audience get the most out of the debate. If you missed it, listen to the audio at wclo.com/election.
Thumbs down to uninformed voting. Too many voters will go to the polls Tuesday without a clear idea of the candidates' positions. They'll rely on partisan hyperbole to make their choices, basing their decisions on campaign commercials and mailings. Fortunately, there's an easy way to combat electoral ignorance. Visit The Gazette's Fall 2018 General Election web page—gazettextra.com/election—to access the e-edition of Wednesday's special section on the election. As daunting as researching all the candidates and issues may seem, this special section condenses information on 12 races and 13 referendums into 20 pages. Our civic duty isn't merely to vote but to do so as informed citizens.
