Thumbs up to Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore. He alerted The Gazette to the resignation this month of one of his officers, Jose Torres, who didn't show up for work and later was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Moore's decision to quickly disclose this incident speaks to his commitment to transparency. We've highlighted on this page other instances of Moore stepping up to inform the community about misconduct involving his officers, and we'll continue to do so because of the great example Moore sets. Moore's candidness about his department's occasional failings--and they are few and far between--shows Moore has high standards. His officers know Moore will hold them accountable, and the community knows Moore won't try to bury the truth. He continues to earn this community's trust.
Thumbs up to author sharing story of Holocaust. Retired UW-Whitewater Professor Ron Berger's talk in Janesville last week about his book, "Children, save yourselves! One family's story of Holocaust Survival," happened amid controversy over a photo circulating on the internet of Baraboo high school students giving what some say were Nazi salutes. There's some debate over whether the students were waving or making the Sieg Heil, but regardless, the incident's timing is troubling. Worldwide, white supremacists have become more emboldened and are trying to push their views into the mainstream. And even if these students were "just joking," the photo exposes their ignorance. We need people such as Berger to speak out so we never forget or repeat this dark moment in history.
Thumbs up to locking in spring break. Spring break typically happens over Easter week, which would be fine except that Easter falls as early as March 23 and late as April 24. Parents appreciate predictability from schools, and so we applaud the Janesville School Board's decision last week to decouple spring break from Easter. Starting next school year, 2019-20, spring break will fall every year on the third week in March. As Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner noted, "By the third week in March, everyone is starting to need a break." Students still will get off the Friday before Easter, Good Friday, and so the new vacation schedule respects religious observance.
Thumbs down to hunting decline. Hunting faces two challenges without an obvious solution: demographic shifts and chronic wasting disease. Total deer hunting licenses fell by nearly 6 percent from 1999 to 2017, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report. As baby boomers age and give up hunting, fewer people are replacing them. The state Department of Natural Resources has been trying to boost interest in hunting, such as by encouraging more women and kids to get involved. But none of these efforts are expected to reverse the trend, only slow the decline. The other challenge is chronic wasting disease. The state has taken steps to curtail its spread among the deer population, but there are still a lot of unknowns about the disease. Hunting is a great Wisconsin tradition, but that may not be the case in a couple decades.
