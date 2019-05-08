Thumbs up to holding a second GM brick giveaway. Blackhawk Credit Union hasn't promised one, but we like the idea. The May 4 event was a success, but the method for distributing the bricks required driving to the credit union's west side branch and waiting in a long line of vehicles before claiming a brick. If you didn't have a vehicle or couldn't drive, getting a brick could have been a challenge, though at least one man rode a bus and waited in line with his walker. We suspect many people wanted to go but didn't have a way. The credit union should consider another distribution method for a second giveaway, perhaps involving charitable organizations which work with residents who couldn't make the May 4 event but would appreciate a GM memento.

Thumbs down to opposition to ballot selfie bill. Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson and her peers are acting a bit paranoid over a proposed bill to allow people to take ballot selfies at polling places. The Wisconsin County Clerk Association envisions all sorts of unintended consequences, but none of them seem likely or plausible. The truth is, some people are already taking these selfies, unwittingly violating the law in the process. Congressional candidate Paul Nehlen took a ballot selfie in 2016, most likely to draw attention to this candidacy. He should have known better, but in the smartphone era, laws prohibiting ballot photos seem out of touch. Ballot selfies have the potential to become the new "I voted" sticker. Far from being a problem, ballot selfies could inspire others to go vote.

Thumbs down to the demise of the Tub Run. We hope another group picks up this cause after Boardtracker abandoned it. The Harley Davidson dealership likely had no choice because of the legal morass consuming it. Harley Davidson's credit division is suing Boardtracker over fraud, and the Janesville dealership closed April 15. The event's cancellation is a bummer for riders but even a bigger bummer for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The Tub Run raises thousands of dollars each year for the organization, and this year would have marked the 25th anniversary. Organizers are encouraging Tub Run participants to join the MDA ride later this summer in Madison, and local participants shouldn't let their pledges go to waste. So, who will take the lead in resurrecting the Tub Run for next year?