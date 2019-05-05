Thumbs up to Rock County nitrate risk-tracking tool. A new interactive map allows Rock County residents to look up the likelihood of their ground water containing high levels of nitrates. If you have a private well and don't already know what's in your water, you should use this tool (gazettextra.com/nitrate_map). Rock County is, unfortunately, plagued by high nitrate levels, and so there's no reason to assume your well's safe. Hopefully, the county's next step will be to pinpoint the sources of nitrate contamination, most likely agricultural, and begin adopting policies to address the problem's root cause.

Thumbs up to Milton schools fighting e-cigarettes. The school district is reviving a group, the Milton Youth Coalition, to raise awareness about potential dangers of vaping. E-cigarette devices such as JUUL are so new we don't know the long-term effects of long-term use. While considered safer than tobacco cigarettes, the nicotine-laced vapor inhaled by many teens contains chemicals such as formaldehyde. Nearly one-fourth of Milton High School students have reported vaping in the past 30 days, according to a new survey. That's significantly higher than the state average. Kudos to Milton schools for publicly addressing this issue instead of ignoring or downplaying it.

Thumbs down to state's overtime splurge. Overtime pay for state workers surged by 12 percent last year, an indicator of poor working conditions at some state facilities, particularly within the state Department of Corrections and state Department of Health Services. Staff shortages and long hours sometimes happen with any job, but the state is struggling to fill correctional officer and nursing positions because of low pay and stressful work environments, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report. Gov. Tony Evers said he'll aim to reverse the overtime trend, and that will likely require paying workers more. The state is having to compete with McDonald's, he said. Apparently, in the eyes of some people, flipping burgers is more appealing than working for the state.

Thumbs down to anti-vaxxer conspiracies. Several anti-vaxxers took to Facebook last week to criticize a bill introduced by Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, to eliminate vaccination waivers based solely on personal beliefs. A measles outbreak has prompted state governments across the nation to reconsider personal-belief waivers, and many medical associations are endorsing measures to eliminate them. Of course, the anti-vaxxers are having none of it. They responded to Kolste's measure by proclaiming an apocalyptic future in which the government can inject anything it wants into your body. Ultimately, some conspiracy theorists say, vaccination programs will include government-sponsored sterilization. Yeah, so... umm. How does one dialogue with these anti-vaxxers, anyway?