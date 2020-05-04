Thumbs up to judge's ruling on proposed domestic violence shelter. The Elkhorn City Council's decision last year to deny New Beginnings permission to open a domestic violence shelter was not only unfair, as Judge Daniel Johnson ruled last week. It likely had tragic consequences with domestic violence incidents increasing statewide because of safer-at-home orders. Women facing domestic violence in Walworth County don't have a local place to get help because of the Elkhorn City Council. Fortunately, Johnson's ruling will force the council to reconsider and hopefully correct its mistake and give New Beginnings the necessary approvals to open a shelter at the former Aurora medical building at 20 N. Church St.
Thumbs up to saving Yerkes Observatory. The University of Chicago transferred Friday the ownership of the historic site in Williams Bay to a local foundation operated by Lake Geneva residents. Along with the telescopes and other observatory property, the university is giving the foundation a "significant monetary donation" for maintaining the site. Some of the money will come from the sale of land surrounding the observatory. The university decided in 2018 to part with its 121-year-old observatory, and many residents were anxious about its future. Fortunately, the university has treated the site with the respect it deserves, placing it into the hands of local residents who want to preserve it.
Thumbs up to accelerated Milton School District construction timeline. Few projects have benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic, with many getting scaled back or delayed. But the Milton School District passed a $59.9 million referendum before the pandemic hit, and it can start now on upgrades at six buildings because of school closures. Without needing to juggle construction with students' schedules, the district should be able to finish the projects sooner than planned and save some money. The pandemic hasn't given students or teachers much to celebrate, but they now have something to look forward to when students return to schools. We're being hopeful in assuming they will, in fact, return this fall.
Thumbs down to new tariffs on China. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Forward Janesville and other business groups can tear up their plans to reopen the economy if the Trump administration decides to pick this moment to ramp up its trade war with China. For sure, Americans should be disappointed with China's handling of the virus, and a commission similar to the one formed after 9/11 should investigate every aspect of this pandemic. But the U.S. should wait until the crisis passes to launch the commission and hold foreign actors accountable. Now would be the worst time to impose retaliatory tariffs, which the president suggested last week was a possibility. Such measures would undermine a U.S. economic recovery before it even has a chance to start.