Thumbs up to the state starting coronavirus testing. Last Monday, we criticized the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its failure to deliver testing kits to state agencies, which have had to send testing samples to the CDC's headquarters in Atlanta. That's no longer a problem in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services officials announced last week they've begun conducting coronavirus tests. The City of Milwaukee Health Department laboratory also has testing kits. The DHS also indicated it has expanded testing to include people without a direct connection to China, where the virus originated. States needed this testing ability earlier, but so far the state says the risk of infection here remains low.
Thumbs up to the state paying for the testing. Patients will not have to pay for coronavirus tests conducted by the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and pre-approved for testing by the state Department of Health Department, according to DHS spokeswoman Jennifer Miller. She clarified that "people who are recommended for testing may have to pay for the visit to their doctor, but not for the test." One of the challenges facing states trying to stop the virus' spread is that some people won't seek testing or treatment to avoid medical bills. Another challenge is a lack of paid sick leave among some employers. Sick employees who cannot stay home without losing wages are more likely to go to work and expose their co-workers to the virus. A Democratic House bill introduced Friday would mandate employers provide sick leave during a public health emergency.
Thumbs up to cheaper gas. With anxiety levels rising and the stock market gyrating, it's hard to conceive an upside to the novel coronavirus outbreak. But we managed to find one: lower gas prices. Who doesn't love gas below $2 a gallon? Most regular unleaded prices were a little above $2 in Rock County last week, but just to the east in Walworth County several were at $1.99, according to GasBuddy.com. The same forces that are causing your 401(k) to implode are also making your commute to work a little cheaper. In the end, it all balances out. Well, not really, but we thought we'd try to lift your mood. Now, before you fill up your vehicle, remember to sanitize those pump handles. Lots of germs on those things.
Thumbs down to participation medal mentality. We were somewhat surprised by the visceral reaction from some readers in response to our describing Parker sports programs as "mediocre" in the course of giving a "thumb's up" last week to the school's excellent theater program. One letter writer declared The Gazette's "Our Views" writer had "hit a new low" and "slurred" the school's athletes among others. The thrust of the argument was that there is more to sports than wins and losses, which is true. But let's be careful not to go to the other extreme and pretend wins and losses don't matter at all. There are no participation medals in the real world.