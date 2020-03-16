Thumbs up to community's COVID-19 response. Schools and organizations began canceling events and programs en masse last week after Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency. Their response was laudable given how important many of these events are to area students and residents. Nobody wanted to see the abrupt end to the WIAA basketballs playoffs, for instance. Parker High School students expecting to perform this past weekend in "Chaplin, the Musical," which received many rave reviews from the first week's performance, were undoubtedly crushed. The community made wise choices, however. Residents realize the nation faces a crisis that demands sacrifice. COVID-19 will test our community, and we believe it is up to the challenge.
Thumbs down to COVID-19 outbreak conspiracy talk. It was despicable to see some people on The Gazette's Facebook page last week characterize the outbreak as a political plot. Some people even complained about The Gazette's efforts to inform the community about pending COVID-19 tests for Rock County patients. Others misinterpreted the point of canceling sporting events and other gatherings, calling it an overreaction. The goal of cancellations and closures is to slow the coronavirus' spread to reduce the number of people becoming sick at the same time in an effort to prevent hospitals and clinics from being overrun. The United States has the benefit of learning from other nations dealing with this outbreak, and the ones best able to slow the spread quickly instituted social distancing measures.
Thumbs down to hoarding. Our community must walk a line between prudence and paranoia. It's not helpful to buy a year's worth of toilet paper and turn into a hoarder overnight. There's nothing wrong with stocking up on certain supplies, but be sensible about it. Remember, communities are implementing social distancing measures in an effort to slow the virus' spread, not to limit your access to toilet paper. Social distancing aims to protect those considered the most vulnerable: the elderly and people with underlying conditions. The only way we're going to have shortages is if people lose their heads. Now take a deep breath and put down the 50 rolls of TP. You don't need that much.
Thumbs up to keeping an eye out for your neighbors. Amid our social distancing push, we cannot forget about the most vulnerable in our community. Senior centers and their programs have shuttered across the region, which will help slow the virus' spread, but it won't be good for the many seniors who rely on these services to brighten their days. Many older people suffer from loneliness, and those feelings could compound in the coming days and weeks. We encourage the community to find ways to make sure our seniors are taken care of. It won't be easy, but we cannot allow fear to dictate our lives. We need to turn outward and look out for the well-being of others.